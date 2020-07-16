4950 Painted Stone Ct..

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious Home in Sparks - Beautiful home in Sparks-close to Shopping.

Upgraded kitchen, marble counter tops and dark cabinets throughout.

Open layout, spacious rooms.

Backyard landscaped to entertain. Tenant to pay $60.00 with rent for Sewer/Trash

All new Carpet, New paint Bring own Refrigerator

Lawn Service included.

Must have renters insurance

Washer/Dryer included.

Tenant pays water, electricity, sewer, trash. power NO PETS PLEASE!

Call Kitty Morris for more information or to view the property at 775-329-4030 ext.2



(RLNE5066948)