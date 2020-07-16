All apartments in Sparks
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

4950 Painted Stone Ct.

4950 Painted Stone Court · (775) 233-3134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4950 Painted Stone Court, Sparks, NV 89436
Sparks Galleria

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4950 Painted Stone Ct. · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Spacious Home in Sparks - Beautiful home in Sparks-close to Shopping.
Upgraded kitchen, marble counter tops and dark cabinets throughout.
Open layout, spacious rooms.
Backyard landscaped to entertain. Tenant to pay $60.00 with rent for Sewer/Trash
All new Carpet, New paint Bring own Refrigerator
Lawn Service included.
Must have renters insurance
Washer/Dryer included.
Tenant pays water, electricity, sewer, trash. power NO PETS PLEASE!
Call Kitty Morris for more information or to view the property at 775-329-4030 ext.2

(RLNE5066948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4950 Painted Stone Ct. have any available units?
4950 Painted Stone Ct. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4950 Painted Stone Ct. have?
Some of 4950 Painted Stone Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 Painted Stone Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4950 Painted Stone Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 Painted Stone Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 4950 Painted Stone Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 4950 Painted Stone Ct. offer parking?
No, 4950 Painted Stone Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 4950 Painted Stone Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4950 Painted Stone Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 Painted Stone Ct. have a pool?
No, 4950 Painted Stone Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4950 Painted Stone Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4950 Painted Stone Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 Painted Stone Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4950 Painted Stone Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

