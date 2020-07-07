2675 Sycamore Glen, #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking

This light and bright 2-bedroom condo is conveniently located off of McCarran and Baring Boulevards in Sparks. It is situated in the beautiful community of Springland Village, which boasts a gorgeous, park-like setting and a few swimming pools and Jacuzzi’s for these hot summer days. Everything is conveniently located, too – shopping, parks, schools, bus lines and more.



This condo is upstairs, so no neighbors above. It has brand new carpeting, brand new kitchen vinyl (looks like real wood!) and a brand new washer/dryer set.



There is a gas stove/oven, fridge, dishwasher and microwave included. There is a private balcony, covered parking, storage, and guest parking right out front. It is ready and available now, so please schedule a showing today.



Note: 1 small pet may be allowed upon owner approval. Owner pays for sewer, trash, water, HOA dues & landscaping (by Association).