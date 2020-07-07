All apartments in Sparks
2675 Sycamore Glen, #3

2675 Sycamore Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2675 Sycamore Glen Drive, Sparks, NV 89434
Reed

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
This light and bright 2-bedroom condo is conveniently located off of McCarran and Baring Boulevards in Sparks. It is situated in the beautiful community of Springland Village, which boasts a gorgeous, park-like setting and a few swimming pools and Jacuzzi’s for these hot summer days. Everything is conveniently located, too – shopping, parks, schools, bus lines and more.

This condo is upstairs, so no neighbors above. It has brand new carpeting, brand new kitchen vinyl (looks like real wood!) and a brand new washer/dryer set.

There is a gas stove/oven, fridge, dishwasher and microwave included. There is a private balcony, covered parking, storage, and guest parking right out front. It is ready and available now, so please schedule a showing today.

Note: 1 small pet may be allowed upon owner approval. Owner pays for sewer, trash, water, HOA dues & landscaping (by Association).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 have any available units?
2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sparks, NV.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 have?
Some of 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 is pet friendly.
Does 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 offers parking.
Does 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 have a pool?
Yes, 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 has a pool.
Does 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 have accessible units?
No, 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2675 Sycamore Glen, #3 has units with dishwashers.
