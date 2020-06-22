2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move-in special! $300.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



Lovely Springland Village Condo, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in Sparks.



This 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit features 917 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This lovely condo is also equipped with a washer and dryer, ceiling fan, a beautiful fireplace, and a garage.



The unit is close to Freedom Fellowship Foursquare, Edward C Reed High School, Shadow Mountain Park, Shelly Park, La Fuente, Diedrichsen Elementary School and many more.



Property Address: 2624 Sunny Slope Dr. Apt 7, Sparks, Washoe, Nevada, 89434.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co

unitId: p0s748krg3qne5ke



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5856015)