2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7

Move-in special! $300.00 off your 1st full month's rent!
Lovely Springland Village Condo, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in Sparks.
This 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit features 917 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This lovely condo is also equipped with a washer and dryer, ceiling fan, a beautiful fireplace, and a garage.
The unit is close to Freedom Fellowship Foursquare, Edward C Reed High School, Shadow Mountain Park, Shelly Park, La Fuente, Diedrichsen Elementary School and many more.
Property Address: 2624 Sunny Slope Dr. Apt 7, Sparks, Washoe, Nevada, 89434.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
