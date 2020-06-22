All apartments in Sparks
2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7

2624 Sunny Slope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2624 Sunny Slope Drive, Sparks, NV 89434
Reed

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move-in special! $300.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

Lovely Springland Village Condo, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in Sparks.

This 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit features 917 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This lovely condo is also equipped with a washer and dryer, ceiling fan, a beautiful fireplace, and a garage.

The unit is close to Freedom Fellowship Foursquare, Edward C Reed High School, Shadow Mountain Park, Shelly Park, La Fuente, Diedrichsen Elementary School and many more.

Property Address: 2624 Sunny Slope Dr. Apt 7, Sparks, Washoe, Nevada, 89434.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: p0s748krg3qne5ke

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 have any available units?
2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sparks, NV.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 have?
Some of 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 pet-friendly?
No, 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 offer parking?
Yes, 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 does offer parking.
Does 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 have a pool?
Yes, 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 has a pool.
Does 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2624 Sunny Slope Dr Apt 7 Apt 7 has units with dishwashers.
