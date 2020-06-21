All apartments in Sparks
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:30 PM

2486 Gallagher Road

2486 Gallagher Road · (775) 848-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2486 Gallagher Road, Sparks, NV 89436
Pioneer Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super nice Lennar Next Gen Home within a Home at popular Rolling Meadows in Spanish Springs. 2680 SF. 4BR, 3.5BA, 3 GAR. Immaculate home just updated with new interior paint, carpet and landscaping. Popular floor plan with separate casita and separate entry. Available now for occupancy. No pets, no smoking. Long term tenant desired. $2,300 Rent, $3,000 deposit. Rent includes HOA dues and sewer. Listing Agent: Charles A Christian Email Address: charles@charleschristian.com Broker: Realty One Group Eminence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2486 Gallagher Road have any available units?
2486 Gallagher Road has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2486 Gallagher Road have?
Some of 2486 Gallagher Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2486 Gallagher Road currently offering any rent specials?
2486 Gallagher Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2486 Gallagher Road pet-friendly?
No, 2486 Gallagher Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 2486 Gallagher Road offer parking?
Yes, 2486 Gallagher Road does offer parking.
Does 2486 Gallagher Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2486 Gallagher Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2486 Gallagher Road have a pool?
No, 2486 Gallagher Road does not have a pool.
Does 2486 Gallagher Road have accessible units?
No, 2486 Gallagher Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2486 Gallagher Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2486 Gallagher Road has units with dishwashers.
