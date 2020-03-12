All apartments in Sparks
Last updated April 4 2020

2207 Desert Cove Court

2207 Desert Cove Court · (775) 322-1093
Location

2207 Desert Cove Court, Sparks, NV 89436
Los Altos Parkway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2207 Desert Cove Court · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2207 Desert Cove Court Available 04/27/20 2207 Desert Cove Ct. Sparks, NV 89436 - $1750/mo

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1197 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2-car Garage
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $ 1750
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family Home

DESCRIPTION
Three bedroom, two bath located in Sparks. Property includes all appliances, fenced yard and attached 2-car garage. Call now to schedule a showing.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Family room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Washer/dryer
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air

LEASE TERMS
Available April 27th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $35 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3944150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

