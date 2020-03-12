Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2207 Desert Cove Court Available 04/27/20 2207 Desert Cove Ct. Sparks, NV 89436 - $1750/mo



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 1197 sq. ft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2-car Garage

Lease Duration: 1 year

Deposit: $ 1750

Pets Policy: Small dog on approval

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Single Family Home



DESCRIPTION

Three bedroom, two bath located in Sparks. Property includes all appliances, fenced yard and attached 2-car garage. Call now to schedule a showing.



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Family room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Washer/dryer

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Fenced yard

Heat: forced air



LEASE TERMS

Available April 27th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $35 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3944150)