Amenities
2207 Desert Cove Court Available 04/27/20 2207 Desert Cove Ct. Sparks, NV 89436 - $1750/mo
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1197 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2-car Garage
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $ 1750
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family Home
DESCRIPTION
Three bedroom, two bath located in Sparks. Property includes all appliances, fenced yard and attached 2-car garage. Call now to schedule a showing.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Family room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Washer/dryer
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air
LEASE TERMS
Available April 27th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $35 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3944150)