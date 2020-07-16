1973 Hymer Ave

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Available after July 15, 2020. Three bedroom plus a bonus room which could be used as a dining room, game room or a 4th bedroom. Approximately 1400 square feet. Newly refurbished approximately 2 years ago with new carpet, tile, interior paint, new windows, new blinds, new kitchen cabinets, new dishwasher and microwave. No smoking, no section 8. Pets on approval.Property is currently occupied, please drive by if interested, but do not disturb current tenants. Thank you Listing Agent: Steven Melching Email Address: steve@rusticrealty.net Broker: Rustic Realty Thermostat controlled pellet stove is primary heat source due to cost of propane. Propane forced air furnace is in home but not currently being used. Rent is $1425.00 per month, $2000 security deposit based on good credit and references. Landlord pays trash and water. Landlord will also include 2 tons of pellets for pellet heat. Drive by and see if it is something that may interest you, If you are interested please provide us with your email address and we can email you an application. Available approx 7/20/2020