Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

1973 Hymer Ave

1973 Hymer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1973 Hymer Avenue, Sparks, NV 89431
Stanford Industrial Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Available after July 15, 2020. Three bedroom plus a bonus room which could be used as a dining room, game room or a 4th bedroom. Approximately 1400 square feet. Newly refurbished approximately 2 years ago with new carpet, tile, interior paint, new windows, new blinds, new kitchen cabinets, new dishwasher and microwave. No smoking, no section 8. Pets on approval.Property is currently occupied, please drive by if interested, but do not disturb current tenants. Thank you Listing Agent: Steven Melching Email Address: steve@rusticrealty.net Broker: Rustic Realty Thermostat controlled pellet stove is primary heat source due to cost of propane. Propane forced air furnace is in home but not currently being used. Rent is $1425.00 per month, $2000 security deposit based on good credit and references. Landlord pays trash and water. Landlord will also include 2 tons of pellets for pellet heat. Drive by and see if it is something that may interest you, If you are interested please provide us with your email address and we can email you an application. Available approx 7/20/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1973 Hymer Ave have any available units?
1973 Hymer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sparks, NV.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1973 Hymer Ave have?
Some of 1973 Hymer Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1973 Hymer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1973 Hymer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1973 Hymer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1973 Hymer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1973 Hymer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1973 Hymer Ave offers parking.
Does 1973 Hymer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1973 Hymer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1973 Hymer Ave have a pool?
No, 1973 Hymer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1973 Hymer Ave have accessible units?
No, 1973 Hymer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1973 Hymer Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1973 Hymer Ave has units with dishwashers.
