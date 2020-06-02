1533 H Street

Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Sparks. Home features a fully fenced yard, with a carport and wood burning stove! Sorry no pets allowed Home includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Near Sparks High School, Close to the action of downtown Sparks minutes to the rib cook off, Hot August Nights and much more! Minutes from shopping, dining and the freeway. AVAILABLE NOW!!!! Rent $ 1795. Deposit $1895.Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1



Amenities: none