1533 H Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

1533 H Street

1533 H Street · No Longer Available
Location

1533 H Street, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Sparks. Home features a fully fenced yard, with a carport and wood burning stove! Sorry no pets allowed Home includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Near Sparks High School, Close to the action of downtown Sparks minutes to the rib cook off, Hot August Nights and much more! Minutes from shopping, dining and the freeway. AVAILABLE NOW!!!! Rent $ 1795. Deposit $1895.Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 H Street have any available units?
1533 H Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sparks, NV.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 H Street have?
Some of 1533 H Street's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 H Street currently offering any rent specials?
1533 H Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 H Street pet-friendly?
No, 1533 H Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 1533 H Street offer parking?
Yes, 1533 H Street does offer parking.
Does 1533 H Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1533 H Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 H Street have a pool?
No, 1533 H Street does not have a pool.
Does 1533 H Street have accessible units?
No, 1533 H Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 H Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 H Street does not have units with dishwashers.
