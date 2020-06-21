All apartments in Sparks
Location

1520 I Street, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
1520 I St. Sparks, NV 89431 - $995/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2002
Sq Footage: 780 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 4+ Off street | Guest parking
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1000
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Property Type: Apartment

DESCRIPTION
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in Sparks. Includes washer/dryer hook-ups, extra off-street parking and central A/C. Small dogs on approval. Call to schedule a showing!!

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Heat: forced air
Central A/C

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Guest parking
Off-street parking

LEASE TERMS:
Available NOW!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities! Small dogs on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!

(RLNE2260616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 I Street have any available units?
1520 I Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sparks, NV.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 I Street have?
Some of 1520 I Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 I Street currently offering any rent specials?
1520 I Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 I Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 I Street is pet friendly.
Does 1520 I Street offer parking?
Yes, 1520 I Street does offer parking.
Does 1520 I Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 I Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 I Street have a pool?
No, 1520 I Street does not have a pool.
Does 1520 I Street have accessible units?
No, 1520 I Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 I Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 I Street has units with dishwashers.
