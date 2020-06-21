1520 I Street

Amenities
1520 I St. Sparks, NV 89431 - $995/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2002
Sq Footage: 780 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 4+ Off street | Guest parking
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1000
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Property Type: Apartment
DESCRIPTION
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in Sparks. Includes washer/dryer hook-ups, extra off-street parking and central A/C. Small dogs on approval. Call to schedule a showing!!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Guest parking
Off-street parking
LEASE TERMS:
Available NOW!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities! Small dogs on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!
(RLNE2260616)