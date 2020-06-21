1520 I Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

1520 I St. Sparks, NV 89431 - $995/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 2002

Sq Footage: 780 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 4+ Off street | Guest parking

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1000

Pets Policy: Dogs OK

Property Type: Apartment



DESCRIPTION

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in Sparks. Includes washer/dryer hook-ups, extra off-street parking and central A/C. Small dogs on approval. Call to schedule a showing!!



RENTAL FEATURES



Living room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Heat: forced air

Central A/C



COMMUNITY FEATURES



Guest parking

Off-street parking



LEASE TERMS:

Available NOW!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities! Small dogs on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!



(RLNE2260616)