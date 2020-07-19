All apartments in Sparks
Find more places like 1051 Baywood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
1051 Baywood Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:21 AM

1051 Baywood Drive

1051 Baywood Drive · (775) 204-3410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sparks
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1051 Baywood Drive, Sparks, NV 89434
Reed

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt. C · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
playground
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Darling 2 bedroom 1 bath condo close to pool and playground. Large bedrooms. Cozy front patio is perfect for relaxing. Located near shopping, dining, and just minutes from the freeway. This home includes a refrigerator. Community features laundry on site, tennis court, playground and pool. Sorry No Pets Allowed. Available now. Rent is $1,295, deposit is $1,595.
In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

Amenities: Community Laundry Facility

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 Baywood Drive have any available units?
1051 Baywood Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1051 Baywood Drive have?
Some of 1051 Baywood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 Baywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1051 Baywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 Baywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1051 Baywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 1051 Baywood Drive offer parking?
No, 1051 Baywood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1051 Baywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 Baywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 Baywood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1051 Baywood Drive has a pool.
Does 1051 Baywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1051 Baywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 Baywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1051 Baywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1051 Baywood Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd
Sparks, NV 89434
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr
Sparks, NV 89436
Caviata at Kiley Ranch
950 Henry Orr Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr
Sparks, NV 89434

Similar Pages

Sparks 2 BedroomsSparks Dog Friendly Apartments
Sparks Luxury PlacesSparks Pet Friendly Places
Sparks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Los Altos ParkwaySparks Marina
Wingfield SpringsDowntown Sparks
Pioneer MeadowsKiley Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity