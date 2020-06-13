98 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV

The Hoover Dam is located at the southern tip of Lake Mead, in Boulder City, where the Colorado River is briefly tamed and turned into hydroelectric power. The dam was created in 1936 and named after President Herbert Hoover, though it was originally known as Boulder Dam.

Don't let its proximity to Las Vegas fool you, there is a whole lot more going on in Boulder City than gambling and showgirls. In fact, this city below Sin City is all about outdoor adventures as opposed to indoor neon lighting. Between Lake Mead, Mt. Wilson and the famous Hoover Dam, you'll be hard pressed to remember there's another recreational powerhouse nearby at all. Still, having Las Vegas close does mean fine dining, entertaining shows, and both luxury and outlet retail are just a stone's throw away. So, whether you're desirous of velvet ropes or rock climbing, vodka shots or houseboats, Boulder City has it all and more. And by more, we mean it has affordable living and spacious lots. You can bet this place has everything you want.