Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

98 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV

Finding an apartment in Boulder City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1220 Cheyenne Ct
1220 Cheyenne Court, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1562 sqft
Beautiful Home in a Cul-de-Sac! - Upgraded flooring throughout. Boasting with new granite counter tops, all kitchen appliances included, neutral paint throughout, and spacious bedrooms.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1410 HIGHLAND Drive
1410 Highland Drive, Boulder City, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4005 sqft
This home will accommodate a large family with dogs. Hugh kitchen and great room all flow together. Fenced rear yard visible from kitchen. Property is currently listed for sale, 50 pictures in MLS2168627
Results within 5 miles of Boulder City
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Highland Hills
8 Units Available
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$981
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1155 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Highland Hills
2 Units Available
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
1059 Desert Olive Court
1059 Deserrt Olive Court, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,445
2986 sqft
Available Now - Renters Warehouse Presents this beautiful Pool Home Located in Henderson.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Townsite
1 Unit Available
144 Sitka Spruce
144 Sitka Spruce Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1480 sqft
Great home available for immediate move-in! - Open and spacious floorplan! Wood-like flooring in main living areas! Neutral colors t/o and Ceiling fans! Kitchen features breakfast island, upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances! Master

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
1089 PARADISE COACH Drive
1089 Paradise Coach Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1337 sqft
Marvelous 3 bedroom home nestled in a quiet gated community near access and schools. Come take a look today! LOW UPKEEP BACKYARD WITH SOME ARTIFICIAL GRASS, pets are considered. BEAUTIFUL TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATH AREAS. BRAND NEW CARPET.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
2052 Houdini Street
2052 Houdini Lane, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1636 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
1058 Plentywood Plaza
1058 Plentywood Place, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2368 sqft
Renters Warehouse presents New Flooring, Fresh paint and more in this spacious Two-story home with a 3 car garage 4 bedrooms (( 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs)) 3 baths, granite counter tops, gorgeous black cabinets, large island and stainless

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
847 Rusty Anchor Way
847 Rusty Anchor Way, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1668 sqft
3 BEDROOM ONE STORY PALM CANYON HOME IN HENDERSON! - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME IN PALM CANYON* 3RD BEDROOM CAN BE USED AS OFFICE OR DEN* VAULTED CEILINGS* BREAKFAST BAR KITCHEN* 2 WAY FIREPLACE* SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB IN MASTER BATH*
Results within 10 miles of Boulder City
Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
Gibson Springs
34 Units Available
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,166
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.
Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
McCullough Hills
9 Units Available
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1339 sqft
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Green Valley Ranch
29 Units Available
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,290
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1410 sqft
Luxury Vegas apartment community located right between the Strip and the desert. Multi-floored apartments with one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Modern, designer features and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$975
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Gibson Springs
29 Units Available
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,112
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1390 sqft
Luxury community with contemporary amenities right near Henderson shops and restaurants. Eco-friendly design, on-site pool and sundeck, clubhouse and a fitness center. High-end finishes throughout. Lots of windows with fantastic views.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Gibson Springs
25 Units Available
Elysian at Stone Lake
1445 Stone Lake Cove Avenue, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,202
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1567 sqft
Great location in the heart of Cornerstone Park. Units include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and an ice maker. Community offers pool, yoga, trash valet, fire pit, guest parking and bocce court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
37 Units Available
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,117
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1390 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping and dining with easy access to the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes with washer/dryer in every unit.
Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
Green Valley Ranch
5 Units Available
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,086
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1234 sqft
Elegant living at its best. Residents enjoy social and casual events. Spacious interiors with large windows and open floor plans. On-site resort-like pool, rooftop deck with valley views, and a heated spa.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Silverado Ranch
29 Units Available
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,133
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
McCullough Hills
10 Units Available
One60
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,299
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1528 sqft
Modern apartment community featuring on-site recycling, group exercise classes, EV charging, a coffee cafe, and a dog park. In Henderson near the junction of I-215 and I-515.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
South Valley Ranch
8 Units Available
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Tesoro Ranch
6655 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near Silver Bowl Fields. Hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community has a large pool and outdoor fire pits. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
McCullough Hills
7 Units Available
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1172 sqft
Just off I-515 near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway. Luxury townhomes with luscious mountain views. Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Gibson Springs
9 Units Available
Remington Canyon
1000 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,070
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere apartment complex in Green Valley includes 24-hour resort-style pool, business center, clubhouse and parking. Living spaces boast gourmet kitchens, open floor plans, ceramic tiles and walk-in closets. Excellent access to I-515 and I-215.
City Guide for Boulder City, NV

The Hoover Dam is located at the southern tip of Lake Mead, in Boulder City, where the Colorado River is briefly tamed and turned into hydroelectric power. The dam was created in 1936 and named after President Herbert Hoover, though it was originally known as Boulder Dam.

Don't let its proximity to Las Vegas fool you, there is a whole lot more going on in Boulder City than gambling and showgirls. In fact, this city below Sin City is all about outdoor adventures as opposed to indoor neon lighting. Between Lake Mead, Mt. Wilson and the famous Hoover Dam, you'll be hard pressed to remember there's another recreational powerhouse nearby at all. Still, having Las Vegas close does mean fine dining, entertaining shows, and both luxury and outlet retail are just a stone's throw away. So, whether you're desirous of velvet ropes or rock climbing, vodka shots or houseboats, Boulder City has it all and more. And by more, we mean it has affordable living and spacious lots. You can bet this place has everything you want. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Boulder City, NV

Finding an apartment in Boulder City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

