98 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV
The Hoover Dam is located at the southern tip of Lake Mead, in Boulder City, where the Colorado River is briefly tamed and turned into hydroelectric power. The dam was created in 1936 and named after President Herbert Hoover, though it was originally known as Boulder Dam.
Don't let its proximity to Las Vegas fool you, there is a whole lot more going on in Boulder City than gambling and showgirls. In fact, this city below Sin City is all about outdoor adventures as opposed to indoor neon lighting. Between Lake Mead, Mt. Wilson and the famous Hoover Dam, you'll be hard pressed to remember there's another recreational powerhouse nearby at all. Still, having Las Vegas close does mean fine dining, entertaining shows, and both luxury and outlet retail are just a stone's throw away. So, whether you're desirous of velvet ropes or rock climbing, vodka shots or houseboats, Boulder City has it all and more. And by more, we mean it has affordable living and spacious lots. You can bet this place has everything you want. See more
Finding an apartment in Boulder City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.