roosevelt county
71 Apartments for rent in Roosevelt County, NM📍
1 Unit Available
2355 Santo Domingo Ct
2355 Santa Domingo Court, Portales, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1850 sqft
3 Bedroom - 3 Bedroom single story. (RLNE5977099)
1 Unit Available
805 S. Avenue C
805 South Avenue C, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$700
788 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOM HOME - This great home is larger home, with laundry room, central heat and cooling, No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831524)
1 Unit Available
1012 W 2nd Street
1012 W 2nd St, Portales, NM
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
1012 West 2nd Street - This commercial space is approximately 1,500 sq. ft. One bath room. The space is divided into two rooms. The back room has two sink and prep space. There are 13 parking spaces. The property is just two blocks from ENMU.
1 Unit Available
1704 W 17th Lane
1704 West 17th Lane, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$750
706 sqft
Fresh and Clean 2 Bedroom Near ENMU - Freshly painted and updated single family unit, with new carpet and and washer/dryer for your convenience. Large fenced in back yard, central neat and air conditioning for cool summer days.
1 Unit Available
924 East 3rd Street
924 East 3rd Street, Portales, NM
1 Bedroom
$550
800 sqft
924 A East Third Street - This garage conversion is a nice one bedroom furnished apartment, covered parking. wifi available. Utilities: Electric only More Information: https://www.easternsunbelt.com/online-vacancies No Pets Allowed (RLNE5163314)
1 Unit Available
617 W. 17th St.
617 West 17th Street, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$595
920 sqft
LARGE HOME QUIET STREET - This perfect 2 bedroom features a large kitchen, great yard, oversized single garage all appliances, tenant pays gas, water, electric. No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE4340794)
1 Unit Available
1522 S. Avenue E Place
1522 South Avenue East Place, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$650
1052 sqft
1522 S. Avenue E Place Available 09/01/20 LARGE HOME WITH FENCED YARD - This large 2 bedroom home features a fenced yard, gas heat, window refrigerated ac units, single garage with electric opener.
1 Unit Available
712 W. 16th St.
712 West 16th Street, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$795
1250 sqft
712 W. 16th St.
1 Unit Available
309 E. 16th St.
309 East 16th Street, Portales, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2543 sqft
309 E. 16th St. Available 07/30/20 IMPRESSIVE CUSTOM BUILT HOME ON 16TH STREET - This large home boast many amenities including an oversized double garage with opener, situated on large lot with sprinklers, large patio and more.
1 Unit Available
1412 S Avenue O 'B'
1412 South Avenue O, Portales, NM
Studio
$500
1 sqft
1412 S Avenue O 'B'
1 Unit Available
809 S Avenue A
809 South Avenue E, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$495
776 sqft
809 S Avenue A
1 Unit Available
2215 E University Dr
2215 East University Drive, Roosevelt County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1600 sqft
Great home on edge of town. Beautifully manicured back yard, mature trees, covered patio for enjoying the wonderful evenings, 2 car garage, and a fireplace. This is a great home that has had many upgrades including flooring.
1 Unit Available
1313 S Avenue A
1313 South Avenue a, Portales, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1850 sqft
Nice house with many updates in an established neighborhood. 2 covered parking spots, large master with walk in closet and a nice split floor plan. The two guest rooms are large and both easily fit king size beds.
1 Unit Available
1100 N Avenue J
1100 North Avenue J, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$595
1051 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house with a beautiful yard!
1 Unit Available
309 S Avenue G
309 South Avenue G, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$450
700 sqft
309 S Avenue G
1 Unit Available
504 S Avenue B
504 South Avenue B, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$795
981 sqft
Beautiful home with a fenced in yard, off street parking and central heat/air.
1 Unit Available
1104 W 14th Ln
1104 West 14th Lane, Portales, NM
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
2940 sqft
Looking for a place close to the university and simple living? Come check out this large, open living space with off street parking, and a shared backyard. This property has lots of potential. Must see to appreciate!!
1 Unit Available
1410 S Avenue O
1410 South Avenue O, Portales, NM
Studio
$1,600
1476 sqft
Great office building, centrally located near ENMU for rent. Public Restrooms, lots of counter space, and private office areas. Please contact us for more information!
1 Unit Available
1212 N Avenue K
1212 N Avenue K, Portales, NM
3 Bedrooms
$775
1180 sqft
Concrete driveways, all central heat and air, fenced in yard, very spacious.
1 Unit Available
925 W 16th Ln
925 West 16th Lane, Portales, NM
1 Bedroom
$500
854 sqft
ASK ABOUT THE MOVE IN SPECIAL! This cozy one bedroom apartment is located just blocks away from ENMU! PETS NEGOTIABLE! Contact Homespot today for more information!
1 Unit Available
1406 N Avenue O
1406 North Avenue O, Portales, NM
3 Bedrooms
$895
1568 sqft
1406 N Avenue O
1 Unit Available
1720 S Avenue D
1720 South Avenue D, Portales, NM
Studio
$450
300 sqft
1720 S Avenue D
1 Unit Available
1637 E Brazos St
1637 East Brazos Street, Portales, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1782 sqft
This adorable and spacious home is located in a quiet neighborhood in POrtales that is within walking distance from the high school! Come in today for more information!
Results within 5 miles of Roosevelt County
1 Unit Available
723 Curry Road L
723 Curry Road L, Curry County, NM
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3173 sqft
AMAZING COUNTRY HOME 5 BEDROOMS/ POOL - This one of a kind custom home is situated on almost 3 acres, Over 3100 sq feet of living area, plus over 2000 sq feet in indoor pool room.