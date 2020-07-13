Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Las Cruces, NM with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Las Cruces apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Park Place
3245 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$645
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$940
1036 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
Sonoma Palms
4260 Northrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$940
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartments in Las Cruces, New Mexico, offer a luxurious, maintenance-free lifestyle.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4426 Levante Dr.
4426 Levante Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1480 sqft
1-3 Month Lease Only Available - Townhome in Gated Community - 1-3 Month Lease Only Available 3 bedroom 2 bathroom private retreat located in a gated community near shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, w/easy access to Hwy 70, WSMR & NASA.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2241 Bright Star Ave
2241 Bright Star Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1548 sqft
2241 Bright Star Ave - Fabulous 3 bed 2 bath with great features! - 2241 Bright Star Ave - This amazing 3 bed 2 bath features 1548 sq ft, tile flooring, spacious bedrooms, 2 car garage, refrigerated air, kitchen appliances, washer dryer hook ups,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1973 Redwood St.
1973 Redwood Street, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$975
1320 sqft
1973 Redwood St. Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Garage Home COMING SOON! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home conveniently located near a variety of stores. Easy access to Triviz. Home will be available 8-14-2020, available date subject to change.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1864 Foster Rd.
1864 East Foster Road, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Cute House in Bellamah Area! - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath house with large front and back yard! Washer/dryer hookups and carport! Please see virtual tour below. Property can only be shown in person with an approved application.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2174 Foxtail Pine Dr.
2174 Foxtail Pine Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1064 sqft
2174 Foxtail Pine Dr. Available 07/17/20 Townhouse in the Pines Coming Soon! - Beautiful Townhome in the Pines, 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage home with an enclosed yard. 1 dog 20lbs and under is allowed.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1029 La Plata Dr.
1029 La Plata Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
1029 La Plata Dr. Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Short-term (Weekly or Month) Rental - DO NOT APPROACH PROPERTY OR TENANTS. Tenant rights apply. Due to COVID-19 there will not be any showings while house is occupied.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2012 Cotton Ave
2012 Cotton Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1367 sqft
2012 Cotton - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath in a great location! - 2012 Cotton - This nice 3 bed 2 bath house features 1,367 sq ft, 2 car garage, refrigerated air, beautiful backyard, quiet neighborhood, stainless steel refrigerator, fireplace, tile

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4332 Kachina Canyon Rd.
4332 Kachina Canyon Road, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2734 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home Available Now!! - Beautiful & spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an enclosed yard. Located off of Sonoma Ranch near DACC and easy access to Highway 70. Plenty of storage closets throughout the home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2726 Topley Ave.
2726 Topley Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2344 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 Car Garage Home Available Now! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available now. Conveniently located near stores, medical facilities, and restaurants. Large enclosed yard to enjoy the summer days.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
4199 Franzia Rd.
4199 Franzia Road, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1481 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in gated community with pool and sand volleyball court access.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2079 Embassy
2079 Embassy Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$895
1120 sqft
Cute 3/2 Duplex by Mayfield - * 3 bed / 2 bath * 1120 sqft * Fenced Yard * Open Fireplace * Garage * Fenced Yard * No Carpet * Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher * Evap (RLNE5672369)

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2892 Lookout Ridge
2892 Lookout Ridge Drive, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2942 sqft
Executive Rental - 2892 Lookout Ridge - 4BR - 2.5BA - Pet Negotiable - Unobstructed Mountain Views - $2495.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4189 Capistrano Avenue
4189 Capistrano Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2577 sqft
4189 Capistrano Avenue Available 08/01/20 4189 Capistrano - Beautiful and very spacious 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home has a 2 car garage, refrigerated air conditioning, nice gated courtyard in front, large covered patio out back and spiral

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106
3650 Morningstar Drive, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,500
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed/1 Bath upstairs Executive Unit - ***Available TODAY*** Available for Short Term Lease (90 days minimum) Deposit $1,000 Unit #1106 is a Fully Furnished Upstairs unit. Rent price covers the cost of all utilities, including cable and internet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Las Cruces, NM

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Las Cruces apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

