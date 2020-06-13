/
3 bedroom apartments
23 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Las Cruces, NM
Park Place
3245 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$940
1036 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Sonoma Palms
4260 Northrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1334 sqft
Our apartments in Las Cruces, New Mexico, offer a luxurious, maintenance-free lifestyle.
849 Chile Court
849 Chile Court, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1466 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - 1466 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Dogs allowed with additional monthly fee, max 2. No Cats. No Smoking Allowed. $35 application fee per adult. Deposit is same as 1 months rent.
4507 Mesa Central
4507 Mesa Central Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2105 sqft
4507 Mesa Central Available 07/01/20 4507 Mesa Central - 3BR - 2BA - Built in 2017 - 2105 SF - Pet Friendly - Gorgeous and nearly brand new home with a huge lot! Three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, over 2100 square feet. Built in 2017.
4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd
4258 Wildcat Canyon Dr, Las Cruces, NM
STUNNING Sonoma Ranch Home - This Southwestern beauty is 2591 sq feet in size and will absolutely take your breath away. Open floor plan with two separate living areas with stained concrete and stamped floors and a double sided fireplace.
4332 Kachina Canyon Rd.
4332 Kachina Canyon Road, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home Coming Soon! - Very spacious beautiful home located off of Sonoma Ranch, near DACC. This home isn't just gorgeous but very spacious with 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. More pictures coming soon.
2240 Rosedale Dr.
2240 Rosedale Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2273 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Home Coming Soon! - This beautiful spacious 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage will be available mid May. Spacious backyard, refrigerated air, and a fireplace. Available date subject to change.
2726 Topley Ave.
2726 Topley Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2344 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 Car Garage Home Available Now! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available now. Conveniently located near stores, medical facilities, and restaurants. Large enclosed yard to enjoy the upcoming summer days.
2808 San Lorenzo Ct
2808 San Lorenzo Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
2808 San Lorenzo Ct - Spacious 4 bed 2 bath in a great neighborhood! - 2808 San Lorenzo Ct - This amazing 4 bed 2 bath features 1727 sq ft, refrigerated air, spacious bedrooms, large walk in master closet, garden tub, double sinks in master
2241 Bright Star Ave
2241 Bright Star Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1548 sqft
2241 Bright Star Ave - Fabulous 3 bed 2 bath with great features! - 2241 Bright Star Ave - This amazing 3 bed 2 bath features 1548 sq ft, tile flooring, spacious bedrooms, 2 car garage, refrigerated air, kitchen appliances, washer dryer hook ups,
4051 Pepper Post
4051 Pepper Post Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
4051 Pepper Post Available 07/03/20 In the heart of Sonoma Ranch- Gorgeous Southwest Style home with a ton of space - This southwest style home comes with wooden viga ceilings and wood accents outside.
1325 Evans
1325 Evans Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$925
1445 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath Home Near NMSU - 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home Near NMSU We do Not Accept Section 8 Housing (RLNE4842098)
3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 105
3650 Morningstar Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
3Bed/2Bath Executive Condo - *Fully furnished with utilities included* This is a three bedroom, ground floor Executive Unit that is move in ready.
1855 Corbett
1855 Corbett Drive, Las Cruces, NM
Four Bedroom, Three Bath Home For Rent - Clean 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, All Tile Floors, Washer/Dryer Hookup,Newly Remodeled, Covered Patio and Seperate Work Shop. Close to Shopping, Medical and NMSU. Has Evaporative Cooling..
3213 Dyer St.
3213 Dyer Street, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1689 sqft
3213 Dyer St. Available 06/22/20 Telshor area home **Coming Soon** - Located in the Telshor neighborhood. Convenient to shopping Memorial Medical Center and NMSU.
3235 Arrowhead
3235 Arrowhead Road, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2184 sqft
3235 Arrowhead Available 07/01/20 3235 Arrowhead - Very spacious 3 bed 2 bath! - 3235 Arrowhead - This great 3 bed 2 bath features 2184 sq ft, 2 car garage, large back yard, refrigerated air, full kitchen appliances, fireplace, full kitchen
5170 Granite St.
5170 Granite Street, Las Cruces, NM
5170 Granite St. Available 06/19/20 Large corner lot!!!! **Coming Soon** - Great 4 bedroom house in Las Colinas- Very large back yard with storage shed & patios. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1833429)
4199 Franzia Rd.
4199 Franzia Road, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1481 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in gated community with pool and sand volleyball court access.
1289 S. Espina
1289 South Espina Street, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$850
1816 sqft
3 Bedroom home for Rent in Las Cruces - This large 3 bedroom home features original hardwood floors and a large fireplace. Large bedrooms, Dining Room and an office. Washer and Dryer hookup in a large Mud Room. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2178767)
3441 Parkridge Place
3441 Park Ridge Pl, Las Cruces, NM
Cute 4 Bedroom in Beautiful Neighborhood - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5677236)
2079 Embassy
2079 Embassy Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$895
1120 sqft
Cute 3/2 Duplex by Mayfield - * 3 bed / 2 bath * 1120 sqft * Fenced Yard * Open Fireplace * Garage * Fenced Yard * No Carpet * Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher * Evap (RLNE5672369)
2892 Lookout Ridge
2892 Lookout Ridge Drive, Las Cruces, NM
Executive Rental - 2892 Lookout Ridge - 4BR - 2.5BA - Pet Negotiable - Unobstructed Mountain Views - $2495.
Results within 5 miles of Las Cruces
5651 Camino Escondida
5651 Camino Escondida, Doña Ana County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2977 sqft
Fabulous & Authentic! Spanish Mission-style home on 1.8 acres in upscale Tierra Escondida.