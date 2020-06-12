/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 PM
8 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Las Cruces, NM
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
15 Units Available
Sonoma Palms
4260 Northrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1201 sqft
Our apartments in Las Cruces, New Mexico, offer a luxurious, maintenance-free lifestyle.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3385 Valverde Loop
3385 Valverde Loop, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$895
925 sqft
3385 Valverde Loop - 2BR - 2.5 Bath - Enclosed back yard - Refrigerated Air - $895 - Pet Friendly - Pet fees of $25 per pet per month apply. No pit bull or pit mixed breeds. Two story duplex. Two bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths upstairs.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4057 Canterra Arc
4057 Canterra Arcade, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1951 sqft
4057 Canterra Arc Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished Short-term or Long-Term Rental - DO NOT APPROACH PROPERTY OR TENANTS. Tenant rights apply. Due to COVID-19 Application must be submitted before showing will be scheduled.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
626 N. Alameda Blvd.
626 North Alameda Boulevard, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1438 sqft
626 N. Alameda Blvd. Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Short-term (Weekly or Month) Rental - This beautiful historical home was built in 1929 and has been completely refurbished and updated to bring out its original charm and character.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
510 La Colonia
510 La Colonia Street, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$795
1224 sqft
510 La Colonia Available 07/01/20 510 La Colonia - DO NOT APPROACH PROPERTY OR TENANTS. Tenant rights apply. Due to COVID-19 Application must be submitted before showing will be scheduled.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2225 College Street
2225 College St, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$625
2225 College Street Available 05/31/20 2 bedroom 1 bath house - newly remodeled No Pets Allowed (RLNE4147513)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
731 Hellenic Drive
731 Hellenic Drive, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 731 Hellenic Drive in Las Cruces. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Las Cruces
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2186 Calle de Guadalupe
2186 Calle De Guadalupe, Mesilla, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1025 sqft
Historic Mesilla Home - 2186 Calle De Guadalupe - 2BR - 1BA - No cats. Dogs Negotiable - $1995.00 - Furnished or Unfurnished. Length of lease negotiable from one month minimum.