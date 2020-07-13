Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Horizon City, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Horizon City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Eastlake
14024 PETER NOYES Drive
14024 Peter Noyes Drive, Horizon City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1864 sqft
COMING SOON AUGUST 20TH 2020. Don't miss out on this 2 story home in Eastlake Mesa Estates. Featuring 4 bedrooms on the Upper Level, 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Horizon Heights
493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR
493 Horizon Heights Circle, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2249 sqft
SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This spacious Horizon City home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large office, fitness room, game room, shuttered windows, extended granite kitchen counter, dual vanity, shower, and tub in master bath,

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Horizon Heights
15000 ASHFORD Street
15000 Ashford Street, Horizon City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1972 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Town-home with a nice back yard view in the great Horizon Country Club Townhomes subdivision, title through out, with a fire place for those cozy family and friends dinner. High ceilings, the Golf Club right at your back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Desierto Bello
14608 DESIERTO LINDO AVE
14608 Desierto Lindo Avenue, Horizon City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1322 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED HORIZON CITY HOME - This competitively priced and recently renovated Horizon City home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living area, dining area, new laminate flooring, a recently painted interior, dual vanity in

1 of 28

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
14413 DESERT OCOTILLO Drive
14413 Desert Ocutillo Drive, Horizon City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1342 sqft
This fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready for immediate move in. A living area greets you upon entry and a large kitchen with an island and granite countertops is ideal for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Horizon City

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court
13443 Spyglass Hill Court, El Paso County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
6176 sqft
RENT-TO-OWN Option Available! GORGEOUS LUXURY home for rent or for sale. Features 5 bedrooms, 6.
Results within 5 miles of Horizon City

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
945 Penrith Street
945 Penrith St, El Paso County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1819 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with spacious master bedroom and open floor plan. This home offers granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and 2 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paseos del Sol
12450 PASEO DE ARCO CT
12450 Paseo De Arco Court, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2307 sqft
LOTS OF SQUARE FOOTAGE!! - This spacious two-story pet-friendly Eastside home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, three spacious living areas, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island, master bath with dual vanity and jetted tub, loft,

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1497 DUNLIN PL
1497 Dunlin Place, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2242 sqft
1497 DUNLIN PL Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This stylish Eastside home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, two living areas, open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and elegant wood cabinetry, fireplace,

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2212 HONOUR POINT Place
2212 Honour Point Place, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,285
1414 sqft
Beautiful cozy 4 bedroom home. Granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Dark cherry cabinets. Spacious open floor concept. Carpet in all bedrooms. Jetted tub in master bath. Front landscaping. Privacy fence in backyard. Refrigerated air.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Americas
1451 CASSATT Place
1451 Cassat Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1731 sqft
Beautiful 2 story in East El Pas 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, gorgeous living area with vaulted ceilings, wood floors and cozy fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lynn Park
372 Tania Dr
372 Tania Drive, Socorro, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2500 sqft
Wow, this is one spacious beautiful home. Available August 1st! Enjoy 4 bedrooms plus 2 living areas. Master is downstairs, 2.5 baths with jetted tub. Granite counter tops in kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Horizon City
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Vista de Oro
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$722
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, large closets, fireplace, and much more.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
7 Units Available
Pico Norte
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
You will fall in love with our spacious 2 story Town Homes and Spacious Studios. We are minutes away from shopping, major highway, not far from East Fort Bliss. Located off of busy streets, in a residential area.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Las Flores
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$932
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
35 Units Available
Los Paseos
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Vista del Sol East
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1033 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Vista de Oro
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$637
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
796 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms and refurbished cabinets and counters. Community offers residents fitness center and gating.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4933 Ruben Soto
4933 Ruben Soto Dr, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
2374 sqft
4933 Ruben Soto Available 07/13/20 - Gorgeous REFRIG A/C home conveniently located a short walk away from schools and parks with quick access to Ft. Bliss. Home offers formal living room & formal dining room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Glen
2220 Robert Wynn Street
2220 Robert Wynn Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1180 sqft
2220 Robert Wynn Street Available 07/20/20 Cozy three bedroom, two baths home in East El Paso!! - This home is located on a corner. Close to Fort Bliss and shopping, this home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with grass backyard and rock frontyard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4629 LOLO CALDERA WAY
4629 Lolo Caldera Way, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1790 sqft
4629 LOLO CALDERA WAY Available 08/03/20 ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME FOR RENT - This elegant, two-story Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sun Ridge North
12263 COSTA BRAVA
12263 Costa Brava Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1344 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! CHARMING AND STYLISH CLASSIC BARCELONA THEME HOME WITH THREE BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS. EIGHT FOOT DOORS AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
806 TS DANIEL CADENA Drive
806 Ts Daniel Cadena Dr, Socorro, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,260
1515 sqft
Brand new 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex with refrigerated air and tons of space! This home comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 2 car garage, and an open floor plan. Outside enjoy your own private backyard and covered patio.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Americas
11951 DIANA CANDIA
11951 Diana Candia Lane, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1259 sqft
Single story duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and single car garage. This home is very spacious with a large backyard. Easy access to Loop 375, schools, shopping and restaurants. Pets not negotiable.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Horizon City, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Horizon City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

