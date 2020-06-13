Apartment List
/
NM
/
las cruces
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Las Cruces, NM

Finding an apartment in Las Cruces that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Park Place
3245 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$645
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$940
1036 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
15 Units Available
Sonoma Palms
4260 Northrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$940
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1334 sqft
Our apartments in Las Cruces, New Mexico, offer a luxurious, maintenance-free lifestyle.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
510 La Colonia
510 La Colonia Street, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$795
1224 sqft
510 La Colonia Available 07/01/20 510 La Colonia - DO NOT APPROACH PROPERTY OR TENANTS. Tenant rights apply. Due to COVID-19 Application must be submitted before showing will be scheduled.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1100 Hermosillo Dr
1100 Hermosillo Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Available 07/15/20 Great home close to shopping and schools - Property Id: 300528 Just completely repainted and new carpet throughout. 3 br 2 ba home with fireplace and great room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
849 Chile Court
849 Chile Court, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1466 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - 1466 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Dogs allowed with additional monthly fee, max 2. No Cats. No Smoking Allowed. $35 application fee per adult. Deposit is same as 1 months rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3385 Valverde Loop
3385 Valverde Loop, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$895
925 sqft
3385 Valverde Loop - 2BR - 2.5 Bath - Enclosed back yard - Refrigerated Air - $895 - Pet Friendly - Pet fees of $25 per pet per month apply. No pit bull or pit mixed breeds. Two story duplex. Two bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths upstairs.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4507 Mesa Central
4507 Mesa Central Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2105 sqft
4507 Mesa Central Available 07/01/20 4507 Mesa Central - 3BR - 2BA - Built in 2017 - 2105 SF - Pet Friendly - Gorgeous and nearly brand new home with a huge lot! Three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, over 2100 square feet. Built in 2017.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1785 Pecos St
1785 Pecos St, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$475
650 sqft
Cute all Tile Duplex, Pet Friendly - * 1 bed / 1 bath * 650 sqft * Large fenced Yard * Close to NMSU * Pet Friendly * All Tile * Off Street Parking (RLNE5833483)

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd
4258 Wildcat Canyon Dr, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2581 sqft
STUNNING Sonoma Ranch Home - This Southwestern beauty is 2591 sq feet in size and will absolutely take your breath away. Open floor plan with two separate living areas with stained concrete and stamped floors and a double sided fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4057 Canterra Arc
4057 Canterra Arcade, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4057 Canterra Arc Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished Short-term or Long-Term Rental - DO NOT APPROACH PROPERTY OR TENANTS. Tenant rights apply. Due to COVID-19 Application must be submitted before showing will be scheduled.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
4199 Franzia Rd.
4199 Franzia Road, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1481 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in gated community with pool and sand volleyball court access.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2079 Embassy
2079 Embassy Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$895
1120 sqft
Cute 3/2 Duplex by Mayfield - * 3 bed / 2 bath * 1120 sqft * Fenced Yard * Open Fireplace * Garage * Fenced Yard * No Carpet * Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher * Evap (RLNE5672369)

1 of 32

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2892 Lookout Ridge
2892 Lookout Ridge Drive, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2942 sqft
Executive Rental - 2892 Lookout Ridge - 4BR - 2.5BA - Pet Negotiable - Unobstructed Mountain Views - $2495.
Results within 1 mile of Las Cruces

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2186 Calle de Guadalupe
2186 Calle De Guadalupe, Mesilla, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1025 sqft
Historic Mesilla Home - 2186 Calle De Guadalupe - 2BR - 1BA - No cats. Dogs Negotiable - $1995.00 - Furnished or Unfurnished. Length of lease negotiable from one month minimum.

1 of 6

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
210 Carlton Rd., A
210 Carlton Rd, Doña Ana County, NM
1 Bedroom
$500
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4650502)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Las Cruces, NM

Finding an apartment in Las Cruces that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Las Cruces 3 BedroomsLas Cruces Apartments with Balcony
Las Cruces Apartments with GarageLas Cruces Apartments with Parking
Las Cruces Dog Friendly ApartmentsLas Cruces Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Paso, TXSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso