Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Las Cruces, NM with garage

Las Cruces apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
15 Units Available
Sonoma Palms
4260 Northrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$940
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1334 sqft
Our apartments in Las Cruces, New Mexico, offer a luxurious, maintenance-free lifestyle.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2808 San Lorenzo Ct
2808 San Lorenzo Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1727 sqft
2808 San Lorenzo Ct - Spacious 4 bed 2 bath in a great neighborhood! - 2808 San Lorenzo Ct - This amazing 4 bed 2 bath features 1727 sq ft, refrigerated air, spacious bedrooms, large walk in master closet, garden tub, double sinks in master

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2726 Topley Ave.
2726 Topley Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2344 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 Car Garage Home Available Now! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available now. Conveniently located near stores, medical facilities, and restaurants. Large enclosed yard to enjoy the upcoming summer days.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4332 Kachina Canyon Rd.
4332 Kachina Canyon Road, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2734 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home Coming Soon! - Very spacious beautiful home located off of Sonoma Ranch, near DACC. This home isn't just gorgeous but very spacious with 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. More pictures coming soon.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3213 Dyer St.
3213 Dyer Street, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1689 sqft
3213 Dyer St. Available 06/24/20 Telshor area home **Coming Soon** - Located in the Telshor neighborhood. Convenient to shopping Memorial Medical Center and NMSU.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3235 Arrowhead
3235 Arrowhead Road, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2184 sqft
3235 Arrowhead Available 07/01/20 3235 Arrowhead - Very spacious 3 bed 2 bath! - 3235 Arrowhead - This great 3 bed 2 bath features 2184 sq ft, 2 car garage, large back yard, refrigerated air, full kitchen appliances, fireplace, full kitchen

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2240 Rosedale Dr.
2240 Rosedale Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2273 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Home Coming Soon! - This beautiful spacious 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage will be available mid May. Spacious backyard, refrigerated air, and a fireplace. Available date subject to change.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2241 Bright Star Ave
2241 Bright Star Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1548 sqft
2241 Bright Star Ave - Fabulous 3 bed 2 bath with great features! - 2241 Bright Star Ave - This amazing 3 bed 2 bath features 1548 sq ft, tile flooring, spacious bedrooms, 2 car garage, refrigerated air, kitchen appliances, washer dryer hook ups,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
849 Chile Court
849 Chile Court, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1466 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - 1466 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Dogs allowed with additional monthly fee, max 2. No Cats. No Smoking Allowed. $35 application fee per adult. Deposit is same as 1 months rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd
4258 Wildcat Canyon Dr, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2581 sqft
STUNNING Sonoma Ranch Home - This Southwestern beauty is 2591 sq feet in size and will absolutely take your breath away. Open floor plan with two separate living areas with stained concrete and stamped floors and a double sided fireplace.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
4199 Franzia Rd.
4199 Franzia Road, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1481 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in gated community with pool and sand volleyball court access.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2079 Embassy
2079 Embassy Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$895
1120 sqft
Cute 3/2 Duplex by Mayfield - * 3 bed / 2 bath * 1120 sqft * Fenced Yard * Open Fireplace * Garage * Fenced Yard * No Carpet * Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher * Evap (RLNE5672369)

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2892 Lookout Ridge
2892 Lookout Ridge Drive, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2942 sqft
Executive Rental - 2892 Lookout Ridge - 4BR - 2.5BA - Pet Negotiable - Unobstructed Mountain Views - $2495.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

