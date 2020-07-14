Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill bike storage carport clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments game room internet access online portal package receiving playground

Our apartments in Las Cruces, New Mexico, offer a luxurious, maintenance-free lifestyle. Nestled in the heart of the Mesilla Valley, Sonoma Palms Apartment Homes provides residents with immediate access to Interstates 25 and 70, making it simple to commute throughout the city. Our community is also close to the scenic beauty of the mountains, delightful restaurants, and exceptional shopping. Aside from our central location, Sonoma Palms Apartment Homes allows you to reap the benefits of our generous amenities. When you live here, you will have access to a sparkling saltwater pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and a comfortable resident lounge with coffee bar. Experience exceptional amenities, incomparable customer service, and one-of-a-kind floor plans at Sonoma Palms Apartment Homes, your apartment home among the mountains.