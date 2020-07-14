Amenities
Our apartments in Las Cruces, New Mexico, offer a luxurious, maintenance-free lifestyle. Nestled in the heart of the Mesilla Valley, Sonoma Palms Apartment Homes provides residents with immediate access to Interstates 25 and 70, making it simple to commute throughout the city. Our community is also close to the scenic beauty of the mountains, delightful restaurants, and exceptional shopping. Aside from our central location, Sonoma Palms Apartment Homes allows you to reap the benefits of our generous amenities. When you live here, you will have access to a sparkling saltwater pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and a comfortable resident lounge with coffee bar. Experience exceptional amenities, incomparable customer service, and one-of-a-kind floor plans at Sonoma Palms Apartment Homes, your apartment home among the mountains.