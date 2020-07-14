All apartments in Las Cruces
Sonoma Palms
Sonoma Palms

4260 Northrise Dr · (575) 215-2929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4260 Northrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1813 · Avail. Aug 8

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 1612 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 922 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sonoma Palms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
game room
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Our apartments in Las Cruces, New Mexico, offer a luxurious, maintenance-free lifestyle. Nestled in the heart of the Mesilla Valley, Sonoma Palms Apartment Homes provides residents with immediate access to Interstates 25 and 70, making it simple to commute throughout the city. Our community is also close to the scenic beauty of the mountains, delightful restaurants, and exceptional shopping. Aside from our central location, Sonoma Palms Apartment Homes allows you to reap the benefits of our generous amenities. When you live here, you will have access to a sparkling saltwater pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and a comfortable resident lounge with coffee bar. Experience exceptional amenities, incomparable customer service, and one-of-a-kind floor plans at Sonoma Palms Apartment Homes, your apartment home among the mountains.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1x1) $300 (2x2) $350 (3x2)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed Restriction over 25lbs Downstairs units Only
Parking Details: Carport and Garages available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sonoma Palms have any available units?
Sonoma Palms has 8 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sonoma Palms have?
Some of Sonoma Palms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sonoma Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Sonoma Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sonoma Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Sonoma Palms is pet friendly.
Does Sonoma Palms offer parking?
Yes, Sonoma Palms offers parking.
Does Sonoma Palms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sonoma Palms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sonoma Palms have a pool?
Yes, Sonoma Palms has a pool.
Does Sonoma Palms have accessible units?
Yes, Sonoma Palms has accessible units.
Does Sonoma Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sonoma Palms has units with dishwashers.
Does Sonoma Palms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sonoma Palms has units with air conditioning.
