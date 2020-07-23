This home is highly sought after property has hardwood floors and original windows throughout. Charming one+ bedroom home. Small backyard and right across the street from Pioneer Women's Park. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/321-n-miranda-st-las-cruces-nm/322359 Property Id 322359
(RLNE5970276)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 N Miranda St have any available units?
321 N Miranda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Cruces, NM.
What amenities does 321 N Miranda St have?
Some of 321 N Miranda St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 N Miranda St currently offering any rent specials?
321 N Miranda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 N Miranda St pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 N Miranda St is pet friendly.
Does 321 N Miranda St offer parking?
No, 321 N Miranda St does not offer parking.
Does 321 N Miranda St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 N Miranda St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 N Miranda St have a pool?
No, 321 N Miranda St does not have a pool.
Does 321 N Miranda St have accessible units?
No, 321 N Miranda St does not have accessible units.
Does 321 N Miranda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 N Miranda St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 N Miranda St have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 N Miranda St does not have units with air conditioning.