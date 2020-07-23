All apartments in Las Cruces
321 N Miranda St
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

321 N Miranda St

321 North Miranda Street · No Longer Available
Location

321 North Miranda Street, Las Cruces, NM 88005

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Antique House - Property Id: 322359

This home is highly sought after property has hardwood floors and original windows throughout. Charming one+ bedroom home. Small backyard and right across the street from Pioneer Women's Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/321-n-miranda-st-las-cruces-nm/322359
Property Id 322359

(RLNE5970276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

