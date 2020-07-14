All apartments in Hobbs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:00 PM

Eagle Ridge

3419 N Dal Paso St ·
Location

3419 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM 88240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17D · Avail. Aug 6

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7C · Avail. Aug 6

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 6B · Avail. Sep 6

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 21B · Avail. Aug 6

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagle Ridge.

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
e-payments
online portal
Find your new home at Eagle Ridge Apartments in the charming city of Hobbs, New Mexico. Our pet friendly community offers one and two bedroom floorplans situated on the ground floor in single story buildings with a selection of thoughtful amenities.

Nestled in the northside area of Hobbs, Eagle Ridge allows you to take advantage of the close proximity to many casual dining spots, shopping and supermarkets nearby. With a nearby dog park, neighborhood swimming pools and outdoor fields, our residents have plenty of activities to keep them busy.

Stop by to tour our community today and find out why our residents love coming home to Eagle Ridge Apartments in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 (Single); $100 (Couple)
Deposit: $300 (1 Bedroom); $400 (2 Bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 75 lbs Max; Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eagle Ridge have any available units?
Eagle Ridge has 5 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Eagle Ridge have?
Some of Eagle Ridge's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagle Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Eagle Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eagle Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagle Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Eagle Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Eagle Ridge offers parking.
Does Eagle Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eagle Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagle Ridge have a pool?
No, Eagle Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Eagle Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Eagle Ridge has accessible units.
Does Eagle Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eagle Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Eagle Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eagle Ridge has units with air conditioning.
