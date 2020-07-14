Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking e-payments online portal

Find your new home at Eagle Ridge Apartments in the charming city of Hobbs, New Mexico. Our pet friendly community offers one and two bedroom floorplans situated on the ground floor in single story buildings with a selection of thoughtful amenities.



Nestled in the northside area of Hobbs, Eagle Ridge allows you to take advantage of the close proximity to many casual dining spots, shopping and supermarkets nearby. With a nearby dog park, neighborhood swimming pools and outdoor fields, our residents have plenty of activities to keep them busy.



Stop by to tour our community today and find out why our residents love coming home to Eagle Ridge Apartments in Hobbs, New Mexico.