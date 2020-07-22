Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

9 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clovis, NM

2 bedroom apartments in Clovis are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartme...

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1013 B Laurelwood
1013 Laurelwood Dr, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$850
1330 sqft
1013 B Laurelwood Available 08/01/20 Condonminium in Colonial Park - Large 2 bedroom unit with single garage, open floor plan, 2 story, lawns are maintained, total electric unit with washer and dryer, all appliances. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5901103)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
504 Reid
504 North Reid Street, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$550
Cute 2 bedroom duplex - Nice 2 bedroom/ one bath. Private back yard. Washer/dryer hook up. Tenant pays Electric and Water. Nice storage shed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4400293)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1920 Sheldon St.
1920 Sheldon Street, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$650
768 sqft
COTTAGE STYLE HOME NEAR 21ST AND PRINCE - Light and bright cottage style home. Eat-in kitchen with washer/dryer hookups. Close to downtown stove, refrigerator included. Tenant pays gas, electric and water. No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE2746990)

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
3525 Sheridan Apt 1
3525 Sheridan Street, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$725
576 sqft
This 2 BDR 1 BA apartment comes with Stove, Refrigerator. Apartment also includes Evaporative Cooler, Gas Wall Heater, Laminate Wood Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Mini Blinds, Linen Closet, Laundry Room Facilities. Lawn Care Provided, Security Cameras.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
309 W. 11th St.
309 East 11th Street, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$575
746 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5039249)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2312 Bob White
2312 Bobwhite Ct, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$635
1064 sqft
HOME NEAR CLOVIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE - Large home on quiet street, open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, covered carport, fenced yard, updated flooring, no pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE2642709)

Last updated January 24 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
3520 D Adenmore Ct.
3520 Adenmor Ct, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$800
1435 sqft
3520 D Adenmore Ct. Available 01/28/20 COLONIAL PARK CONDOMINIUM - Large condo over 1200 sq feet in this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath end unit, with soaring ceiling to second story, master bedroom includes a loft/study.
Results within 10 miles of Clovis

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
207 1st Street
207 1st Street, Farwell, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1088 sqft
Cute brick 2/1 home on large lot in Farwell. Central Heat and A/C, freshly painted kitchen cabinets, nice open floorplan, large laundry room addition on back of home and brand new roof! Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1101 A SW 2nd St
1101 Avenue a South, Farwell, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom 2 bath duplex Storage closet outside for extra storage! Apply online at www.wildfirerentalsllc.managebuilding.com No Pets, No Smoking Deposit is the same as monthly rent price.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Clovis, NM

2 bedroom apartments in Clovis are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Clovis near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Clovis that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

