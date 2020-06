Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

This home offers 4 bedrooms,a formal dining area, bonus room to use as an office or playroom, large kitchen, and natural lighting from skylights throughout. The private master bedroom and bath are spacious and the master bath offers a double vanity, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and 2 large closets. Back Yard is lush and green with a large painted deck and storage shed.