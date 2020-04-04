All apartments in Clovis
Find more places like 3748 Glenfield Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clovis, NM
/
3748 Glenfield Dr.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:11 AM

3748 Glenfield Dr.

3748 Glenfield Drive · (575) 935-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clovis
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3748 Glenfield Drive, Clovis, NM 88101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3748 Glenfield Dr. · Avail. Jul 6

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3748 Glenfield Dr. Available 07/06/20 Large rooms in this Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom in Mesa Elementary School District - This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home has tile floors in the living area and a corner fireplace in the living room. The home comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer and Dryer. Every amenity is there, including Central Heat and Air, Pantry, Double Sinks, Ceiling Fans, a 2 Car Garage, Storage Shed and Covered Patio. Large back yard and metal fence too. Mesa School District. Tenant pays Electric and Water. Pets are accepted. Make an appointment to see this home at 575-935-2600, or come by our office at 3008 N Prince Monday- Friday 8am to 5pm.

(RLNE2057186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3748 Glenfield Dr. have any available units?
3748 Glenfield Dr. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3748 Glenfield Dr. have?
Some of 3748 Glenfield Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3748 Glenfield Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3748 Glenfield Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3748 Glenfield Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3748 Glenfield Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3748 Glenfield Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3748 Glenfield Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3748 Glenfield Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3748 Glenfield Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3748 Glenfield Dr. have a pool?
No, 3748 Glenfield Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3748 Glenfield Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3748 Glenfield Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3748 Glenfield Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3748 Glenfield Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3748 Glenfield Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3748 Glenfield Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3748 Glenfield Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clovis 3 BedroomsClovis Apartments with Balcony
Clovis Apartments with GarageClovis Apartments with Parking
Clovis Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portales, NM
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity