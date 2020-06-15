All apartments in Clovis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3609 Palmer Crt

3609 Palmer Court · (575) 769-1951 ext. 126
Location

3609 Palmer Court, Clovis, NM 88101

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3609 Palmer Crt · Avail. Jun 25

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2640 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3609 Palmer Crt Available 06/25/20 3609 Palmer Court, Clovis NM - 4 Bedroom and 2 bathroom home, fenced in back yard. In the Mesa School District. This home is over 2400 sq ft. with an additional 400 sq ft of converted garage that can be a play room or an additional bedroom. Open floor plan, metal roof, large master with multiple closets, wood and tile throughout! TWO fireplaces. And upgraded bathrooms with granite. Endless storage throughout the house. Large Sunroom with attached, enclosed in-ground Jacuzzi and rinse shower! Spacious backyard with mature trees and covered porch. Pet friendly with owner approval.

(RLNE5651981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Palmer Crt have any available units?
3609 Palmer Crt has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3609 Palmer Crt have?
Some of 3609 Palmer Crt's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Palmer Crt currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Palmer Crt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Palmer Crt pet-friendly?
Yes, 3609 Palmer Crt is pet friendly.
Does 3609 Palmer Crt offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Palmer Crt does offer parking.
Does 3609 Palmer Crt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Palmer Crt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Palmer Crt have a pool?
No, 3609 Palmer Crt does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Palmer Crt have accessible units?
No, 3609 Palmer Crt does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Palmer Crt have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 Palmer Crt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3609 Palmer Crt have units with air conditioning?
No, 3609 Palmer Crt does not have units with air conditioning.
