3609 Palmer Crt Available 06/25/20 3609 Palmer Court, Clovis NM - 4 Bedroom and 2 bathroom home, fenced in back yard. In the Mesa School District. This home is over 2400 sq ft. with an additional 400 sq ft of converted garage that can be a play room or an additional bedroom. Open floor plan, metal roof, large master with multiple closets, wood and tile throughout! TWO fireplaces. And upgraded bathrooms with granite. Endless storage throughout the house. Large Sunroom with attached, enclosed in-ground Jacuzzi and rinse shower! Spacious backyard with mature trees and covered porch. Pet friendly with owner approval.



