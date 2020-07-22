All apartments in Clovis
3108 Smith Ave.

3108 Smith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Smith Avenue, Clovis, NM 88101

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large Family Room Plus Big Kitchen and Laundry too!. Pets OK - This large 2 Bed 2 Bath home has a large room that can be used as an extra bedroom or family room for all your activities. It has a garage that leads to a large laundry room that could serve as craft room too! The home comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer hook-ups. Home also includes Evaporative Cooler and 1 Car Garage. Pets are accepted. Tenant pays Electric, Water and Gas. To make an appointment to see this home, please call us at 575-935-2600 or come by our office at 3008 N Prince, Monday-Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

(RLNE3745753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Smith Ave. have any available units?
3108 Smith Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clovis, NM.
What amenities does 3108 Smith Ave. have?
Some of 3108 Smith Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Smith Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Smith Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Smith Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3108 Smith Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3108 Smith Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Smith Ave. offers parking.
Does 3108 Smith Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Smith Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Smith Ave. have a pool?
No, 3108 Smith Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Smith Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3108 Smith Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Smith Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Smith Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 Smith Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 Smith Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
