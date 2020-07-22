3108 Smith Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan game room

Large Family Room Plus Big Kitchen and Laundry too!. Pets OK - This large 2 Bed 2 Bath home has a large room that can be used as an extra bedroom or family room for all your activities. It has a garage that leads to a large laundry room that could serve as craft room too! The home comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer hook-ups. Home also includes Evaporative Cooler and 1 Car Garage. Pets are accepted. Tenant pays Electric, Water and Gas. To make an appointment to see this home, please call us at 575-935-2600 or come by our office at 3008 N Prince, Monday-Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.



(RLNE3745753)