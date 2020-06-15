All apartments in Clovis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2401 Joe Lane

2401 Joes Ln · (575) 935-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2401 Joes Ln, Clovis, NM 88101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2401 Joe Lane · Avail. Jul 15

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2805 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2401 Joe Lane Available 07/15/20 Moderns, Open Floor Plan, Two Story with 4 Bedrooms, Zia Schools - This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has a wide open concept floor plan. The kitchen has an Island, and an area that can be used for dining, or as a breakfast nook. The kitchen has all the appliances a family could need, Electric stove, refrigerator with ice maker, garbage disposal, and also comes with a washer and dryer. The bedrooms are spacious and have plenty of natural light coming in. With walk- in closets there is plenty of storage room for all of your items. There are double sinks, a walk in shower, and soaking tub in the master bath. This artistically modern two story home features central air and heat, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, covered patio and tenant pays electric, water. No HUD, Pets are welcome. For an appointment please call 575-935-2600 or come by and see us at 3008 N Prince, Monday - Friday 9 am to 5 pm.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Joe Lane have any available units?
2401 Joe Lane has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2401 Joe Lane have?
Some of 2401 Joe Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Joe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Joe Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Joe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Joe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Joe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Joe Lane does offer parking.
Does 2401 Joe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 Joe Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Joe Lane have a pool?
No, 2401 Joe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Joe Lane have accessible units?
No, 2401 Joe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Joe Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Joe Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Joe Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2401 Joe Lane has units with air conditioning.
