2401 Joe Lane Available 07/15/20 Moderns, Open Floor Plan, Two Story with 4 Bedrooms, Zia Schools - This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has a wide open concept floor plan. The kitchen has an Island, and an area that can be used for dining, or as a breakfast nook. The kitchen has all the appliances a family could need, Electric stove, refrigerator with ice maker, garbage disposal, and also comes with a washer and dryer. The bedrooms are spacious and have plenty of natural light coming in. With walk- in closets there is plenty of storage room for all of your items. There are double sinks, a walk in shower, and soaking tub in the master bath. This artistically modern two story home features central air and heat, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, covered patio and tenant pays electric, water. No HUD, Pets are welcome. For an appointment please call 575-935-2600 or come by and see us at 3008 N Prince, Monday - Friday 9 am to 5 pm.



