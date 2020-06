Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Zia School District, Newer Three bedroom - This home has been freshly painted with new flooring. Present open floor plan, with fireplace in the living room. High ceiling with ceiling fans. central heat and air for your comfort. The kitchen has new appliances and a breakfast bar perfect for family conversation. Located on a cul-de-sack, near Clovis Christian School. Convenient to Clovis Community College. Please call 575-935-2600 to see this home or come by our office at 3008 N Prince Street M-F 9:00-5:00.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5815613)