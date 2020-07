1015 Gidding Apt B

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This 1 Bdr 1 Ba Duplex come with Stove, Refrigerator and W/D Hookups. Unit also includes Window AC, Gas Wall Heater, Laminate Wood Flooring, Extra Closets, Ceiling Fans, Mini Blinds, Fenced Yard. Tenant Pays Electric, Water and Gas. Any further questions please call 575-742-8520.

This 1 Bdr 1 Ba Duplex come with Stove, Refrigerator and W/D Hookups. Unit also includes Window AC, Gas Wall Heater, Laminate Wood Flooring, Extra Closets, Ceiling Fans, Mini Blinds, Fenced Yard. Tenant Pays Electric, Water and Gas. Any further questions please call 575-309-4434.