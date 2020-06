Amenities

carport air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

two bedroom home - Two bedroom one and a half bath home. Property comes with fridge, stove, central refrigerated a/c and two car carport. Deposit amount is $1100.00. NO PETS ALLOWED. All adult applicants need to apply at www.affinitypropmgmt.com. Contact Dixie at 575-887-0155 or 575-200-6096 for more information.



(RLNE2395068)