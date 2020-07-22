/
eddy county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
33 Apartments for rent in Eddy County, NM📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
7 Units Available
Cielo Vista
601 West Orchard Lane, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1400 sqft
Cielo Vista is ready to be your new home! Located at 601 W Orchard Ln in Carlsbad, New Mexico, this community has much to offer its residents.
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
6 Units Available
Riverwood
506 W Orchard Ln, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverwood in Carlsbad. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
33 Units Available
The Village at Carlsbad
3821 National Parks Hwy, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
890 sqft
Spend your days at The Village at Carlsbad, a pet friendly apartment community in the beautiful city of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Choose from many classically designed one- or two-bedroom floorplans offering contemporary features and spacious layouts.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
117 W. Cherry Lane
117 West Cherry Lane, La Huerta, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
840 sqft
Cute Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - 2 bedroom 1 bath, fully furnished, all bills paid. $1545.00 month $1000.00 Deposit. No pets, no smoking, available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5917123)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
401 N. Ash St.
401 North Ash Street, Carlsbad, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
4 Bedroom home - Spacious newly built 4 bedroom home close to schools and shopping! Home comes with a central refrigerated a/c, garage, fridge, stove and microwave. Owner pays water. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
607 N. Alameda Unit C
607 North Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$875
850 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment. Owner pays water, garbage & sewer. On Site Coin Laundry. No Pets, No Smoking. Flexible Lease Options. $875 Month $875 Deposit. Available Now No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899773)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2604 W Lea
2604 West Lea Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
New Construction 3 bedroom 2 full bath - New construction home, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with a 2 car garage, granite countertops and tile throughout with a privacy fenced in backyard. Home is under 10 years old and near the Forest sports complex.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4501 Old Cavern Hwy Unit A
4501 Old Cavern Highway, Carlsbad, NM
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2580 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished 4 Bedroom - Fully Furnished 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Owner pays water, garbage, & sewer, no smoking, no pets. Security System, sprinkler system, fully enclosed fenced in yard, lots of parking.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1105 W Fox St
1105 West Fox Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Gas & Water Paid! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, all hardwood floors with 1 car carport, centrally located. Owner will pay gas, water, sewage and garbage. NO PETS! *Please view www.eracarlsbad.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
701 W. Lea St
701 West Lea Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1492 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - 3 Bedroom 2 bath, no bills paid, no smoking, no pets. $1600 month $1600 Deposit, 6 month lease No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834472)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
105 S. Walnut
105 South Walnut Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$950
629 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, big backyard, washer & dryer, furnished, no bills paid. $950 Month $950 Deposit. No smoking or pet, available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5716600)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
505 N Halagueno B
505 North Halagueno Street, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,200
ALL BILLS PAID! 1 Bed/1 Bath with Office. - Newly Updated!! Upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with a small office. Washer and dryer on site with garage attached, entrance to apartment is located off the alley.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
302 Baler
302 Baler Ln, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BED/2 BATH - Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW home located in the Martin Farms subdivision. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with granite countertops, all tile throughout and all new stainless appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
201 N. Fifth St.
201 North 5th Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1351 sqft
Sparkling Clean & Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home For Rent - Charm and character in this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Breakfast nook with original built-ins. Beautiful hardwood floors. Upgraded Stove and Refrigerator. $1400.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
606 N. 4th St.
606 North 4th Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Lots of Character and Charm - 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent with tons of character. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Large farm style sink in the kitchen. Subway tile on bath surround. Washer and dryer included. $1200.00 month and $1200.00 deposit.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1013 N. Pate Unit A
1013 North Pate Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home updated and ready to move in. - This home has new modern flooring and updated bath tub surround. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with spacious laundry/storage area. Ready to move in. $1000 month and $1000 deposit.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1000 E. Wood St.
1000 East Wood Avenue, Eddy County, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1056 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Get the feel of country living in this 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Large back yard. $1300 month. $1300 security deposit. No smoking. No Indoor pets. 6 Month Lease. Great horse property! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5413352)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
605 N. Alameda Unit C
605 North Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$875
850 sqft
1 Bedroom Rental - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment. Owner Pays Water, Garbage & Sewer. On Site Coin Laundry. No Pets, No Smoking. Flexible Lease Options.$875.00 Month $875.00 Deposit No Pets Allowed (RLNE5336246)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1030 N. Thomas
1030 North Thomas Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
816 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Hardwood floors, new paint, windows and blinds. Owner pays water, garbage and sewer, no pets, no smoking. 6 month lease. $1265 month $1265 deposit No Pets Allowed (RLNE5222478)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
408 W. Luckey
408 West Luckey Street, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Fully furnished 1 Bedroom - Fully furnished, all bills paid (including cable & internet). No pets, no smoking. Available now. $1000 month $1000 deposit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5160574)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2518 Spruill Dr.
2518 Spruill Drive, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1997 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Large Yard, Garage, RV Hook UP, No Bills Paid, No Pets. $2200 Month $2200 Deposit. Available Now No Pets Allowed (RLNE5095871)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
806 Solana Rd.
806 Solana Road, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 bedroom, 2 bath house - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1 car attached garage and 1 car detached garage. Fenced in back yard with extra parking. Water, sewage, garbage and gas paid, NO PETS! *Please view www.eracarlsbad.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
313 S Alameda
313 South Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 Bath, water paid. - Upgraded home, all new with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Home is 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath, hardwood floors and 1 car garage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3513 Smith
3513 Smith Street, Artesia, NM
3 Bedrooms
$6,660
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished Nice 3BR/2BA Home - FULLY FURNISHED: Beautiful, three bedroom, two bath home with large living room with, split floor plan, kitchen with cabinets galore, island and bar, storage building.