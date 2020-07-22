33 Apartments for rent in Eddy County, NM

Apartment List
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
7 Units Available
Cielo Vista
601 West Orchard Lane, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1400 sqft
Cielo Vista is ready to be your new home! Located at 601 W Orchard Ln in Carlsbad, New Mexico, this community has much to offer its residents.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
6 Units Available
Riverwood
506 W Orchard Ln, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverwood in Carlsbad. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
33 Units Available
The Village at Carlsbad
3821 National Parks Hwy, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
890 sqft
Spend your days at The Village at Carlsbad, a pet friendly apartment community in the beautiful city of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Choose from many classically designed one- or two-bedroom floorplans offering contemporary features and spacious layouts.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
117 W. Cherry Lane
117 West Cherry Lane, La Huerta, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
840 sqft
Cute Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - 2 bedroom 1 bath, fully furnished, all bills paid. $1545.00 month $1000.00 Deposit. No pets, no smoking, available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5917123)

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
401 N. Ash St.
401 North Ash Street, Carlsbad, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
4 Bedroom home - Spacious newly built 4 bedroom home close to schools and shopping! Home comes with a central refrigerated a/c, garage, fridge, stove and microwave. Owner pays water. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
607 N. Alameda Unit C
607 North Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$875
850 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment. Owner pays water, garbage & sewer. On Site Coin Laundry. No Pets, No Smoking. Flexible Lease Options. $875 Month $875 Deposit. Available Now No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899773)

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2604 W Lea
2604 West Lea Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
New Construction 3 bedroom 2 full bath - New construction home, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with a 2 car garage, granite countertops and tile throughout with a privacy fenced in backyard. Home is under 10 years old and near the Forest sports complex.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4501 Old Cavern Hwy Unit A
4501 Old Cavern Highway, Carlsbad, NM
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2580 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished 4 Bedroom - Fully Furnished 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Owner pays water, garbage, & sewer, no smoking, no pets. Security System, sprinkler system, fully enclosed fenced in yard, lots of parking.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1105 W Fox St
1105 West Fox Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Gas & Water Paid! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, all hardwood floors with 1 car carport, centrally located. Owner will pay gas, water, sewage and garbage. NO PETS! *Please view www.eracarlsbad.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
701 W. Lea St
701 West Lea Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1492 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - 3 Bedroom 2 bath, no bills paid, no smoking, no pets. $1600 month $1600 Deposit, 6 month lease No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834472)

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
105 S. Walnut
105 South Walnut Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$950
629 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, big backyard, washer & dryer, furnished, no bills paid. $950 Month $950 Deposit. No smoking or pet, available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5716600)

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
505 N Halagueno B
505 North Halagueno Street, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,200
ALL BILLS PAID! 1 Bed/1 Bath with Office. - Newly Updated!! Upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with a small office. Washer and dryer on site with garage attached, entrance to apartment is located off the alley.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
302 Baler
302 Baler Ln, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BED/2 BATH - Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW home located in the Martin Farms subdivision. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with granite countertops, all tile throughout and all new stainless appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
201 N. Fifth St.
201 North 5th Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1351 sqft
Sparkling Clean & Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home For Rent - Charm and character in this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Breakfast nook with original built-ins. Beautiful hardwood floors. Upgraded Stove and Refrigerator. $1400.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
606 N. 4th St.
606 North 4th Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Lots of Character and Charm - 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent with tons of character. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Large farm style sink in the kitchen. Subway tile on bath surround. Washer and dryer included. $1200.00 month and $1200.00 deposit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1013 N. Pate Unit A
1013 North Pate Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home updated and ready to move in. - This home has new modern flooring and updated bath tub surround. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with spacious laundry/storage area. Ready to move in. $1000 month and $1000 deposit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1000 E. Wood St.
1000 East Wood Avenue, Eddy County, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1056 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Get the feel of country living in this 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Large back yard. $1300 month. $1300 security deposit. No smoking. No Indoor pets. 6 Month Lease. Great horse property! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5413352)

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
605 N. Alameda Unit C
605 North Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$875
850 sqft
1 Bedroom Rental - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment. Owner Pays Water, Garbage & Sewer. On Site Coin Laundry. No Pets, No Smoking. Flexible Lease Options.$875.00 Month $875.00 Deposit No Pets Allowed (RLNE5336246)

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1030 N. Thomas
1030 North Thomas Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
816 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Hardwood floors, new paint, windows and blinds. Owner pays water, garbage and sewer, no pets, no smoking. 6 month lease. $1265 month $1265 deposit No Pets Allowed (RLNE5222478)

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
408 W. Luckey
408 West Luckey Street, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Fully furnished 1 Bedroom - Fully furnished, all bills paid (including cable & internet). No pets, no smoking. Available now. $1000 month $1000 deposit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5160574)

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2518 Spruill Dr.
2518 Spruill Drive, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1997 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Large Yard, Garage, RV Hook UP, No Bills Paid, No Pets. $2200 Month $2200 Deposit. Available Now No Pets Allowed (RLNE5095871)

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
806 Solana Rd.
806 Solana Road, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 bedroom, 2 bath house - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1 car attached garage and 1 car detached garage. Fenced in back yard with extra parking. Water, sewage, garbage and gas paid, NO PETS! *Please view www.eracarlsbad.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
313 S Alameda
313 South Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 Bath, water paid. - Upgraded home, all new with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Home is 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath, hardwood floors and 1 car garage.

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3513 Smith
3513 Smith Street, Artesia, NM
3 Bedrooms
$6,660
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished Nice 3BR/2BA Home - FULLY FURNISHED: Beautiful, three bedroom, two bath home with large living room with, split floor plan, kitchen with cabinets galore, island and bar, storage building.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Eddy County?
Apartment Rentals in Eddy County start at $600/month.
What cities in or around Eddy County have apartments for rent?
Carlsbad, Hobbs, Roswell, Artesia, and Monahans have apartments for rent.

