Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Modern 3 bedroom 1 bath rental perched on the mountains of Woodland Park. This apartment has just been completely renovated with high end finishes throughout! Features luxury chef's kitchen with granite countertops and S/S appliances, rich hardwood floors throughout, Kimpton spa inspired bathrooms for the ultimate relaxation, and central air! Apartment includes 1 parking space on the driveway and plenty of street parking. All utilities are separate.