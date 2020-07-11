/
apartments with washer dryer
133 Apartments for rent in Woodland Park, NJ with washer-dryer
5 Units Available
Maple Valley
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
1 Unit Available
Albion
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
Old Great Falls Historic District
4-8 WEBSTER AVE
4-8 Webster Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing House! Newly Renovated! 1st Floor Features Living Room, Kitchen/Stainless Appliances, Full Bath And Sun Porch /Den/ Office.......
1 Unit Available
Maple Valley
9 DE GRAW AVE
9 Degraw Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Renovated in 2017.
1 Unit Available
Montclair Heights
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
1 Unit Available
137 LOWER NOTCH RD
137 Lower Notch Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This spacious 3 bedroom offers great access to highways for easy commute. Hardwood floors throughout Laundry in unit Updated EIK and bathrooms. Finished basement with second full bath.
1 Unit Available
Totowa
239-241 UNION BLVD
239-241 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Excellent Opportunity To Rent An Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located Near Everything! This Recently Renovated Top Floor Unit Features An Updated Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Large Full Bathroom, 3 Generous Sized Bedrooms, & Newer
24 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
34 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
4 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
7 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
1 Unit Available
Riverside
79-93 Montgomery St 4F
79 Montgomery St, Paterson, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1136 sqft
79-93 Montgomery Street Unit 4F - Property Id: 245319 Located 30 minutes away from NYC driving. This condo is a large open space with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Richfield
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
1 Unit Available
Singac
240 MAIN ST UNIT 311
240 Main St, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
NYC living in Little Falls! Upon walking into this condo you will immediately be transfixed by this fully updated breathtaking unit.
1 Unit Available
50 PINE ST C3015
50 Pine St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
First floor downtown Condo in the Montclair Mews. NYC/Hoboken Trains & Bus a block away. Condo offers 1 floor living with 2 bedrooms, updated kitchen and bath as well as washer and dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2 2ND AVE
2 2nd Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1383 sqft
Enter an absolutely stunning waterfront home Picture perfect! Panoramic direct East NYC views from every room.
1 Unit Available
35 ELMWOOD AVE
35 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
2nd floor unit 3 bedroom freshly painted, Renovated Eat-in-Kitchen and bath. EIK has granite countertops and newer Stainless Steel appliances! With convenient access from rear parking. Well-maintained hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
422 VALLEY RD
422 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1400 sqft
Upscale 7 rooms, 3 beds 1 bath, Large Sunny & Clean, beautiful modern kitchen & bath, additional enclosed 3 season private porch, Study for your Zoom meetings, Formal LR & DR, hardwood fls, french doors, decor fireplace.
1 Unit Available
Singac
37 VERANDA AVE
37 Veranda Avenue, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
884 sqft
Immaculate private home with fenced yard, large screened in porch in back of house, 2 car garage, 2 bdr , full basement with washer/dryer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow removal. Landlord will maintain the landscaping.
1 Unit Available
77-79 N SPRING ST
77-79 North Spring Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First floor apartment, spacious & convenient! 2 bedrooms and an updated bathroom. CENTRAL AIR, hardwood flooring throughout, formal dining room open to living room. Lots of natural light and storage.
1 Unit Available
287 CLAREMONT AVE
287 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Spacious & central 3/4 BR & 3 bath rental in elegant Victorian close to downtown, shops, restaurants, Walnut St. Station, bus to NYC, & farmer's market. Washer & Dryer in unit. Parking for 2 cars.
