Last updated June 14 2020

757 Apartments for rent in Woodbury, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodbury renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
Last updated June 13
Westwood Court
601 Tatum Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
This property is situated in the 08096 area of Woodbury. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has in store. Experience a new standard at Westwood Court Apartments.

Last updated June 14
449 West Centre Street
449 West Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1962 sqft
If you are interested in seeing this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath just email us at HOFrentals @ gmail.

Last updated June 14
545 SALEM AVENUE
545 Salem Avenue, Woodbury, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1950 sqft
Come see this 2 Bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. Unit features a living room, large eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and storage on the 3rd floor. Tenant is to provide their own window units and there is an additional $55 water/sewer fee per month.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
Last updated June 14
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Last updated June 14
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14
South Philadelphia East
2600 s alder
2600 South Alder Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Newly remodeled corner property in South Philly - Property Id: 53195 This lower moyamensing 3 bedroom house is just one block off of Oregon Ave and minutes from Center City, WW Bridge, I95, Sports Complex, and Passyunk Square Restaurant District.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14
South Philadelphia East
2513 S Franklin St
2513 South Franklin Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Beautiful townhouse South Philly - Property Id: 225649 Beautiful Townhouse near Oregon Avenue. Hardwood floors, washer-dryer. Near shopping area and sports stadium. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14
Fairview
1429 N Chesapeake Road
1429 North Chesapeake Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
3 bedroom end row with lots of features. - This end row home has great finishes. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and an excellent appliance package. The hardwood floors downstairs have been freshly refinished and are beautiful.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14
Whitman
409 W Porter St
409 West Porter Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Newly remodeled 4 BR/1.5 Bath Rowhome in Whitman! Walking distance from Whitman Plaza, ShopRite, Ikea, gym, dry cleaners, and many other amenities to name.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
Marconi Plaza
2853 S. Sydenham
2853 South Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom House with Finished Basement! - This gorgeous South Philadelphia gem has been completely remodeled with modern upgrades.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14
Marconi Plaza
3015 S. Colorado St.
3015 South Colorado Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom House with Finished Basement! - This bright and spacious, Marconi Plaza three bedroom/two full bath home features a private patio, finished basement and designated laundry room with laundry sink.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14
South Philadelphia East
2514 S CLARION STREET
2514 South Clarion Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1064 sqft
Virtual tour available here: https://my.matterport.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14
South Philadelphia East
2542 S CLARION STREET
2542 South Clarion Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
894 sqft
This is a nicely rehabbed two bedroom home with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has all the needed appliances: range, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. There are granite counter tops with tiled backsplash.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14
511 S BROADWAY
511 South Broadway, Gloucester City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1632 sqft
This second floor apartment is a short walk to Dunkin Donuts, Rite-aid, Dollar general, Pat's Pizzeria, and some of our favorite watering holes Bayards, and Tavern on the Edge.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14
Whitman
400 WOLF STREET
400 Wolf Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1850 sqft
Here is one of the RARE opportunity to buy Stunning constructed side by side new construction duplex ( 2 family ) multi family will bring energy to the market .

1 of 9

Last updated June 14
100 HAINES AVENUE
100 Haines Avenue, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1868 sqft
Nice upstairs unit in desirable Blackwood community. Near bus line and shopping. New carpet in all main rooms. Large storage area. Spacious bedrooms. Eat in Kitchen w/wood floor, Laundry Room, Washer/Dryer, Comfortable Living Room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14
Girard Estates
2323 S HICKS STREET
2323 South Hicks Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1068 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14
South Philadelphia East
2332 S BEULAH STREET
2332 South Beulah Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
944 sqft
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing.

1 of 63

Last updated June 3
Girard Estates
2444 S BROAD STREET
2444 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
4161 sqft
Come check out these bright, modern and gorgeous apartments! There are 4 units available. Entrance is around the corner, at 1409 W Porter. There are 2nd and 3rd floor units, studios and 1 bedrooms available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14
102 WINTERBERRY WAY
102 Winterberry Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1937 sqft
Home sweet home awaits you in this beautiful 3- story town home! The main level features a living room, dining room, full kitchen and breakfast nook area with gorgeous hard wood floors throughout all areas.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4
East Passyunk Crossing
925 Hoffman St
925 Hoffman Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
This stunning townhouse was fully rehabbed in 2018! The main level has an open floor plan with pristine hardwood floors! The living room is spacious and can fit a sectional couch comfortably.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4
Whitman
312 Jackson St
312 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
819 sqft
Modern Whitman 1-Story 2 Bedroom Home with W/D, Central Air, Yard, Modern Kitchen and more! - Modern Whitman 1-Story 2 Bedroom Home with W/D, Central Air, Yard, Modern Kitchen and more! Come see! Walk in to a nice-sized living room/kitchen combo

1 of 11

Last updated June 14
Marconi Plaza
522 JOHNSTON STREET
522 Johnston Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Location! Location! Close to bus stops, Bank, Restaurant, Super market, and etc...Nicely sized 3 bedroom 1 bath with Hardwood flooring thru-out. Recently renovated new appliances. Must have good credit, 3 months to move in. no pet and no smoking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14
126 MOUNT VERNON COURT
126 Mount Vernon Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1268 sqft
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED AND NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY31,2020 Located in desirable Liberty Place Development. Well maintained townhouse. Spacious living room with Allure wood-like flooring and Bay windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Woodbury, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodbury renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

