Woodbridge, NJ
112 Beverly Hills Ter c
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:24 AM

112 Beverly Hills Ter c

112 Beverly Hills Ter · (302) 230-6047
Location

112 Beverly Hills Ter, Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Fords

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit c · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 102782

Live LARGE and LOVE It, Luxury condo at Beverly HillsTerr., Woodbridge. Condo features spacious 2 Bedroom, 2bath unit with a beautiful finished basement with 2 more bedrooms or office rooms with closets and windows can be use as a bedroom, plus extra large room with projection ready wall, which is Whole other separate living area (Total 1800sf). Updated bathrooms, Satellite dishes are available, Open parking, Dishwasher, washer and dryer, private balcony, Bus to NY and Metro Park right at the entrance of complex. Close to all major highways...and all only moments from the Woodbridge Mall. It's everything you've been waiting for. Will be available for June 1 move in date No pets Tenant must have good income and credit for more info or to Visit call 7 three 2 seven 1 three 2 four 3 two- Easy access to Routes 1, 9, 35, 27, PKWY, TPK, 287- We are one mile from the NJ Transit Train Station (Metro Park)-Elementary School - Mawbey school-Middle school
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102782
Property Id 102782

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4738947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Beverly Hills Ter c have any available units?
112 Beverly Hills Ter c has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Beverly Hills Ter c have?
Some of 112 Beverly Hills Ter c's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Beverly Hills Ter c currently offering any rent specials?
112 Beverly Hills Ter c isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Beverly Hills Ter c pet-friendly?
No, 112 Beverly Hills Ter c is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbridge.
Does 112 Beverly Hills Ter c offer parking?
Yes, 112 Beverly Hills Ter c does offer parking.
Does 112 Beverly Hills Ter c have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Beverly Hills Ter c offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Beverly Hills Ter c have a pool?
No, 112 Beverly Hills Ter c does not have a pool.
Does 112 Beverly Hills Ter c have accessible units?
No, 112 Beverly Hills Ter c does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Beverly Hills Ter c have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Beverly Hills Ter c has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Beverly Hills Ter c have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Beverly Hills Ter c does not have units with air conditioning.
