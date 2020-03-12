112 Beverly Hills Ter c

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 102782



Live LARGE and LOVE It, Luxury condo at Beverly HillsTerr., Woodbridge. Condo features spacious 2 Bedroom, 2bath unit with a beautiful finished basement with 2 more bedrooms or office rooms with closets and windows can be use as a bedroom, plus extra large room with projection ready wall, which is Whole other separate living area (Total 1800sf). Updated bathrooms, Satellite dishes are available, Open parking, Dishwasher, washer and dryer, private balcony, Bus to NY and Metro Park right at the entrance of complex. Close to all major highways...and all only moments from the Woodbridge Mall. It's everything you've been waiting for. Will be available for June 1 move in date No pets Tenant must have good income and credit for more info or to Visit call 7 three 2 seven 1 three 2 four 3 two- Easy access to Routes 1, 9, 35, 27, PKWY, TPK, 287- We are one mile from the NJ Transit Train Station (Metro Park)-Elementary School - Mawbey school-Middle school

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102782

Property Id 102782



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4738947)