705 ALMONESSON ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

This home is ridiculously adorable with BIG backyard and close to Thomas West Park!! Come and take a look at this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, with a full basement and a walk up attic! This home includes hard wood floors under all , vinyl tilt-in windows, fenced in back yard, and Central Air! T Right off the eat in kitchen is a mud room that could also be used as a large pantry and leads into the Very large private backyard. The driveway fits more than 3 cars too! Enjoy your summer nights and a cold ice tea on the Large front porch! Come and take a look today!