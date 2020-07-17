208 LIVINGSTON ST

Amenities

Move right into this spacious & bright multi-floor apartment with 3BRs, bonus room and 3 full baths. Great location. Feels like a true single family home with every amenity covered. Main level boasts 3 BRs, 2 BAs, EIK w/SS appls gourmet stove, DR & LR, The private staircase to the Lower Level provides access to the large FR w/sliders to patio, office/bonus room, laundry and garage. Apt features CAC, large closets in each BR & garage storage. One of the best locations in town - close to downtown, NYC trains, schools, park, shopping and major highways. Tenant required to carry tenant's insurance and responsible for first $75 per repair. Up to 2 Cats or dogs under 25 lbs (subject to LL approval). Tenants have shared use of large level fenced in yard snd oversized patio. Smoking outside please.