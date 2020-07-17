All apartments in Westfield
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:29 PM

208 LIVINGSTON ST

208 Livingston Street · (908) 418-1602
Location

208 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ 07090
Westfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move right into this spacious & bright multi-floor apartment with 3BRs, bonus room and 3 full baths. Great location. Feels like a true single family home with every amenity covered. Main level boasts 3 BRs, 2 BAs, EIK w/SS appls gourmet stove, DR & LR, The private staircase to the Lower Level provides access to the large FR w/sliders to patio, office/bonus room, laundry and garage. Apt features CAC, large closets in each BR & garage storage. One of the best locations in town - close to downtown, NYC trains, schools, park, shopping and major highways. Tenant required to carry tenant's insurance and responsible for first $75 per repair. Up to 2 Cats or dogs under 25 lbs (subject to LL approval). Tenants have shared use of large level fenced in yard snd oversized patio. Smoking outside please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 LIVINGSTON ST have any available units?
208 LIVINGSTON ST has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 LIVINGSTON ST have?
Some of 208 LIVINGSTON ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 LIVINGSTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
208 LIVINGSTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 LIVINGSTON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 LIVINGSTON ST is pet friendly.
Does 208 LIVINGSTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 208 LIVINGSTON ST offers parking.
Does 208 LIVINGSTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 LIVINGSTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 LIVINGSTON ST have a pool?
No, 208 LIVINGSTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 208 LIVINGSTON ST have accessible units?
No, 208 LIVINGSTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 208 LIVINGSTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 LIVINGSTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 LIVINGSTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 LIVINGSTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
