/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
152 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westfield, NJ
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
411 W NORTH AVE
411 North Ave W, Westfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Welcome to the Northside!! Featuring 20 brand new luxury apartments in the heart of downtown Westfield, where your front door is steps to the Raritan Valley train line for a quick ride into Newark, Hoboken & Manhattan for work or play.
Results within 1 mile of Westfield
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
73 BURNSIDE AVE
73 Burnside Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
First floor, bright and airy, beautifully maintained apt.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Mountainside
1 Unit Available
998 SPRINGFIELD AVE
998 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Updated 2 bedroom ranch set on private wooded lot. Close to major shopping, highways, public transportation, and parks. Great apartment/condo alternative with cozy first floor living. Hardwood floors. Handicap accessible.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Garwood
1 Unit Available
105 CENTER ST
105 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
GARWOOD: (CRANFORD, WESTFIELD AREA) MINS TO NYC!! NEWER CONSTRUCTION!! 2 BEDROOMS and 2 FULL BATHS with 9 foot ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, SS Appliances including DW/Fridge, granite countertops, CAC, Washer/Dryer in unit.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Garwood
1 Unit Available
99 CENTER ST
99 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Commuters delight and pet friendly!! Beautiful newly renovated 2BR 1BA 2nd FL apartment available immediately! Open concept living/dining room and kitchen, with all new appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Westfield
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Watchung
13 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
6 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
New Providence
13 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Iselin
46 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 10 at 06:44am
Summit
7 Units Available
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Colonia
1 Unit Available
Queens Gardens Apartments
3 Ronald Dr, Avenel, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
880 sqft
Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue).
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
15 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
709 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Summit
3 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Summit
4 Units Available
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
932 sqft
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Summit
2 Units Available
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1070 sqft
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
Brookland Gardens
729 E Front St, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
806 sqft
Welcome to Brookland Gardens, a beautiful community of one and two bedroom apartment homes nestled in a serene park-like setting.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
3 Units Available
Baltusrol Apartments
541 Morris Ave, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
790 sqft
Why would you consider living anywhere else? Baltusrol Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments situated in a park like setting with lush landscaping and friendly neighbors.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
412 Morris Ave.
412 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1046 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! 2020 Renovation Complete! 2 BR, 2 Full BA with 1046 sf. in Summit Park. located within minutes from downtown shopping & dining. NYC train station, schools, and parks.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
1 Unit Available
36 hillsdale rd
36 Hillsdale Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 private home newley renovated north edison - Property Id: 140838 GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD 2 FAMILY HOME - RENTING 1ST FLOOR - THERE IS A CRAWL SPACE SEPARATING BOTH FLOORS ( SOUND PROOF) .......
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJ