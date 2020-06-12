/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
54 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Westfield, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
411 W NORTH AVE
411 North Ave W, Westfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Welcome to the Northside!! Featuring 20 brand new luxury apartments in the heart of downtown Westfield, where your front door is steps to the Raritan Valley train line for a quick ride into Newark, Hoboken & Manhattan for work or play.
Results within 1 mile of Westfield
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Garwood
1 Unit Available
105 CENTER ST
105 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
GARWOOD: (CRANFORD, WESTFIELD AREA) MINS TO NYC!! NEWER CONSTRUCTION!! 2 BEDROOMS and 2 FULL BATHS with 9 foot ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, SS Appliances including DW/Fridge, granite countertops, CAC, Washer/Dryer in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Westfield
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Iselin
46 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Watchung
12 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1120 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
156 RIVEREDGE DR
156 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pristine Large Townhouse In Beautiful Community. Finished Basement and Attached Garage. State Of The Art Kitchen With Geneous Counter Space And Spacious Sitting Area. Lovely Patio/ View Of Wooded Lot. Pristine Hardwood Floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
961 VALLEY ST
961 Valley Street, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Bright and spacious end unit townhome, in cozy community conveniently located near down town Millburn and just a few blocks from Maplewood Jitney to NYC train, Whole Foods, Playground & Soccer Field.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
81 MONROE ST
81 Monroe St, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1283 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 81 MONROE ST in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Summit
1 Unit Available
66 New England Avenue
66 New England Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1040 sqft
Newly renovated. New White Kitchen with quartz countertops. All new appliances, Open floor plan, finished lower level. End unit with fireplace and extra windows. Town Inspections for renovation complete. Ready for move in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Summit
1 Unit Available
150 BROAD ST
150 Broad Street, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
Brand New Construction! Custom, elegant finishes await you and the convenience of townhome living. Exceptional space, open floor plan, and bright sunlit rooms. Private garage parking & outdoor space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
422 Tournament Drive
422 Tournament Drive, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
Modern 2 BR & 2 BA condo in a gated community with laundry, wood burning fireplace, walk in closet, and access to pool. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and brand new granite counter tops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
935 CALDWELL AVE
935 Caldwell Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Beautifully Renovated Pet Friendly 2 bedroom Duplex.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Summit
1 Unit Available
13 UNION PL
13 Union Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 UNION PL in Summit. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Fanwood
1 Unit Available
233 LAGRANDE AVE
233 La Grande Ave, Fanwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 233 LAGRANDE AVE in Fanwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
417 JOHNSON ST
417 Johnson Street, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome to this lovely light filled 3 story townhouse featuring new master bath, close to NY trains, restaurants, major highways and shopping
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Summit
1 Unit Available
49 Park Ave Unit 1
49 Park Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
JUST RENOVATED. First floor unit. 10' ceilings,recessed lighting w/dimmers,oak flooring throughout,quarts counters,large center island,stainless appliances, professional hood,large washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Westfield
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1464 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
