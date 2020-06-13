Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Westfield, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
1027 COLUMBUS AVE
1027 Columbus Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this beautiful, sunny, bright 3BRs & 2BAs Colonial has an open floor plan & many updates.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
777 CENTRAL AVE
777 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Move right into this spacious charming 3 bedroom rental with soaring 10 foot ceilings and beautiful wood moldings and floors. The space here is tremendous - 4 Floors! First floor features living room dining room, kitchen and a den.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, ,,high ceilings open floor plan

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
649 HILLCREST AVE
649 Hillcrest Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Lovely colonial home with updated kitchen and large family room with access to outdoors. Hardwood floors throughout house. Park like backyard. Minutes from downtown Westfield and NYC transportation House is now rented unfurnished.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
543 SUMMIT AVE
543 Summit Avenue, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Commuters delight. Block to town/train. Hardwood floors, beautiful moldings grace this spacious second/third floor unit. Formal DR, large open floor plan w/tons of storage, W/D in unit. Front porch, rear deck. Large kitchen w/island.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
411 W NORTH AVE
411 North Ave W, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Welcome to the Northside!! Featuring 20 brand new luxury apartments in the heart of downtown Westfield, where your front door is steps to the Raritan Valley train line for a quick ride into Newark, Hoboken & Manhattan for work or play.
Results within 1 mile of Westfield
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2005 PARK PL
2005 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
73 BURNSIDE AVE
73 Burnside Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
First floor, bright and airy, beautifully maintained apt.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mountainside
1 Unit Available
998 SPRINGFIELD AVE
998 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Updated 2 bedroom ranch set on private wooded lot. Close to major shopping, highways, public transportation, and parks. Great apartment/condo alternative with cozy first floor living. Hardwood floors. Handicap accessible.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Garwood
1 Unit Available
70 4TH AVE 1st Floor
70 4th Avenue, Garwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
MUST SEE This spacious,desirable 1st Floor living, 3 lg. Bdrms, 1 bth, EIK, DSW, LR, DR, gleaming HARDWOOD FLRS, BBHW heating, LG full finished carpeted basement w/ Dry Bar walkout to lg.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mountainside
1 Unit Available
1474 Alpine Ridge Way
1474 Alpine Ridge Way, Mountainside, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2731 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1474 Alpine Ridge Way in Mountainside. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Westfield
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Watchung
12 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,681
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Iselin
46 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Colonia
1 Unit Available
Queens Gardens Apartments
3 Ronald Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
880 sqft
Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue).
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Summit
3 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Town House Apartments
81 Morris Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful landscaping, great location and friendly neighbors, Town House Apartments has it all.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
51 MOUNTAIN AVE
51 Mountain Avenue, Morris County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5525 sqft
This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths.
City Guide for Westfield, NJ

History buff? Westfield's downtown plaza boasts quite a few stunning war memorials, including those from the Korean War, the Spanish-American War and World War II.

Westfield is a small town in New Jersey's Union County. If you like quiet, more rural living, this community of just over 30,000 residents is one to consider. Historical is an apt word to describe this small town since its downtown district was actually settled all the way back in 1720 before the United States even became an official country. Yeah, Westfielders are way ahead of the game. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Westfield, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

