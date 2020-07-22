Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

18 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in West New York, NJ

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,200 in West New York is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advan... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
231 69TH ST
231 69th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
Studio
$1,061
1 Bedroom
Ask
Come check out a studio apartment for rent in Guttenberg. Heat and Hot Water included in the rent. Please TEXT ONLY AGENT at 551-200-3787
Results within 5 miles of West New York

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
186 South Street
186 South Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,194
600 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 325131 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Tons of sunlight *Tiles walls in bathroom *Near transportation *Ceramic kitchen tiles *Hardwood

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 31
188 South St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,149
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 316314 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom *Heat and hot water

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 32
188 South Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,149
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 316299 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom *Heat and hot water

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
24 Beacon Ave 22
24 Beacon Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,199
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 312860 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No Brokers

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Ferry
406-444 LIBERTY ST 23
406-444 Liberty Street, Little Ferry, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
LENOX LIBERTY LLC - Property Id: 291996 ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH ONE PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/406-444-liberty-st-little-ferry-nj-unit-23/291996 Property Id 291996 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5936910)

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Union City
514 4TH ST
514 4th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Favorably sized one bedroom apartment is surrounded by all that Union City has to offer. This commuter friendly apartment won't last long. Parking lot next door is currently at maximum capacity.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
55 TONNELLE AVE
55 Tonnelle Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,200
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
***GREAT DEAL IN A GREAT LOCATION***THE PERFECT STARTER APT. ONLY BLOCKS TO THE JSQ. PATH TRAIN AND INCLUDES HEAT, HOT WATER AND GAS! LOCATED IN A PRE-WAR BUILDING WITH ELEVATOR AND LAUNDRY ROOM. THIS COZY 400 S.F.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
187 BEACON AVE
187 Beacon Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Cozy apartment with very convenient location. One block to busses to Journal Square and NYC. The apartment features open kitchen/ living area. tile and hardwood floors throughout. Nice size bedroom. Heat and hot water included. Pets are ok.

Last updated March 16 at 01:28 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
249 CENTRAL AVE
249 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nice apt in nice Jersey City Hts location, near shopping, banks. NY trans, recreational park, and much more. tenants pay their own gas, electric bill
Results within 10 miles of West New York
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
2 Units Available
Mary Garden
211 Mary Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
We offer spacious apartments, heat and hot water and offers easy access greet at your door step and get in new York city in less 30 minutes you also have access to all major routes and nearby shopping malls neighborhood restaurants and supermarkets

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Hill
759 Highland Ave H8
759 Highland Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
759 HIGHLAND AVE, UNIT H8, NEWARK - Property Id: 309969 Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Newark! Just a 6 minutes walk to Heller Pkwy & Lake St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in 40 min.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenville
166 Seaview Ave
166 Seaview Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,099
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Astoria
24-59 26th St
24-59 26th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
1000 sqft
Partially furnished/ unfurnished Room- Spacious Bedrm. 2 other rooms Shared Kitchen & bathrm. All Utilities Included, No Smoking or Pets. Close to major transportation. Available for immediate move in,

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Passaic Park
285 AYCRIGG AVE
285 Aycrigg Ave, Passaic, NJ
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful studio in Carlton Towers! Conveniently located close to shopping and steps away from NYC transportation. 24/7 Doorman, Gated Parking! Central Air, Laundry room On Site! Beautiful In Ground Pool ! ALL Amenities and Utilities are INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenville
168 GARFIELD AVE
168 Garfield Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1 Bedroom available for rent on 1st floor. Across from school. Close to transportation.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Pamrapo
1053 BROADWAY
1053 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
450 sqft
One bedroom apartment for rent in Bayonne. It includes a living room, kitchen, one bathroom. Near public transportation, shopping, restaurants, banks, schools, houses of worship, etc. Close to downtown Jersey City, New York City.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
114 SUMMIT AVE
114 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$875
A rare availability! This top floor studio apartment is in a charming Victorian house in the Bergen Hill neighborhood of Jersey City.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,200 in West New York, NJ

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,200 in West New York is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,200 in West New York in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,200 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

