251 SHILOH RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace extra storage

Spectacular rental offering a peaceful country setting, while being mins to town & Rt 80 for commuting! Spacious rooms combined w/a comfortable floor plan,makes this home ideal for entertaining. Home boosts an au' pair /in law suite with bedroom, office/sitting room and full bath- use office/sitting room as a 5th bedroom, if needed. Wood stove & fireplace helps keep this home efficient during colder months. Relaxing front porch overlooking landscaped grounds & Koi pond. Pets considered within reason with extra monthly charge..extra large dry basement for extra storage.. Cottage next door is NOT included!! tenants insurance required, tenants required to submit & pay for an online application on applyconnect ($28.50 fee)