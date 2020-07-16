All apartments in Warren County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:35 PM

251 SHILOH RD

251 Shiloh Road · (908) 852-1333
Location

251 Shiloh Road, Warren County, NJ 07825

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4218 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular rental offering a peaceful country setting, while being mins to town & Rt 80 for commuting! Spacious rooms combined w/a comfortable floor plan,makes this home ideal for entertaining. Home boosts an au' pair /in law suite with bedroom, office/sitting room and full bath- use office/sitting room as a 5th bedroom, if needed. Wood stove & fireplace helps keep this home efficient during colder months. Relaxing front porch overlooking landscaped grounds & Koi pond. Pets considered within reason with extra monthly charge..extra large dry basement for extra storage.. Cottage next door is NOT included!! tenants insurance required, tenants required to submit & pay for an online application on applyconnect ($28.50 fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 SHILOH RD have any available units?
251 SHILOH RD has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 251 SHILOH RD have?
Some of 251 SHILOH RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 SHILOH RD currently offering any rent specials?
251 SHILOH RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 SHILOH RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 SHILOH RD is pet friendly.
Does 251 SHILOH RD offer parking?
No, 251 SHILOH RD does not offer parking.
Does 251 SHILOH RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 SHILOH RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 SHILOH RD have a pool?
No, 251 SHILOH RD does not have a pool.
Does 251 SHILOH RD have accessible units?
No, 251 SHILOH RD does not have accessible units.
Does 251 SHILOH RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 SHILOH RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 251 SHILOH RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 SHILOH RD does not have units with air conditioning.
