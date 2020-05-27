5103 Winchester Ave

Amenities

AMAZING BAY FRONT AUG 1st THRU LABOR DAY RENTAL NEWLY RENOVATED!! The perfect way to spend your summer is at this wonderful home just two blocks to the beach!! This 3-story home features new flooring throughout, gorgeous new kitchen, two new waterfront decks, beautiful new siding w/ impressions, new fireplace, and DROP DEAD GORGEOUS BAY VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM!! 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths and central air. BRING YOUR BOAT AND JET SKI...TWO BOAT SLIPS INCLUDED!! *Fully furnished with ALL NEW furniture for 2020 Summer Season!!*