Ventnor City, NJ
5103 Winchester Ave
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:04 AM

5103 Winchester Ave

5103 Winchester Avenue · (609) 487-7234
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5103 Winchester Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AMAZING BAY FRONT AUG 1st THRU LABOR DAY RENTAL NEWLY RENOVATED!! The perfect way to spend your summer is at this wonderful home just two blocks to the beach!! This 3-story home features new flooring throughout, gorgeous new kitchen, two new waterfront decks, beautiful new siding w/ impressions, new fireplace, and DROP DEAD GORGEOUS BAY VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM!! 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths and central air. BRING YOUR BOAT AND JET SKI...TWO BOAT SLIPS INCLUDED!! *Fully furnished with ALL NEW furniture for 2020 Summer Season!!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 Winchester Ave have any available units?
5103 Winchester Ave has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5103 Winchester Ave have?
Some of 5103 Winchester Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5103 Winchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5103 Winchester Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 Winchester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5103 Winchester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 5103 Winchester Ave offer parking?
No, 5103 Winchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5103 Winchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5103 Winchester Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 Winchester Ave have a pool?
No, 5103 Winchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5103 Winchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 5103 Winchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 Winchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5103 Winchester Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5103 Winchester Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5103 Winchester Ave has units with air conditioning.
