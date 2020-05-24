All apartments in Ventnor City
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:47 AM

104 N Martindale Ave

104 North Martindale Avenue · (609) 487-7234
Location

104 North Martindale Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
ADORABLE BEACH HOUSE BEING RENOVATED AND READY FOR SUMMER 2020!! AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Cozy sun room greets you when you walk in the door, followed by the living room and a full dining room perfect for entertaining your friends and family at the shore! Great eat-in kitchen and a full size laundry room. FENCED YARD for your summer BBQ'S or a place to relax after a long day at the beach! Upstairs has 3 generously sized bedrooms. Beautiful refinished hardwoods throughout the entire home and new central air conditioning! No need to worry about parking with a driveway for two cars!! Also has a lovely front porch to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or an afternoon cocktail in the shade! FABULOUS LOCATION just one block to Margate, steps to Hannah G's, Water Dog, 7311, and 3 SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH & BOARDWALK!! Ride your bike on the beautiful Ventnor boardwalk right where it begins! This is the perfect place to call home at the shore...CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

