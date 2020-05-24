104 N Martindale Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

ADORABLE BEACH HOUSE BEING RENOVATED AND READY FOR SUMMER 2020!! AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Cozy sun room greets you when you walk in the door, followed by the living room and a full dining room perfect for entertaining your friends and family at the shore! Great eat-in kitchen and a full size laundry room. FENCED YARD for your summer BBQ'S or a place to relax after a long day at the beach! Upstairs has 3 generously sized bedrooms. Beautiful refinished hardwoods throughout the entire home and new central air conditioning! No need to worry about parking with a driveway for two cars!! Also has a lovely front porch to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or an afternoon cocktail in the shade! FABULOUS LOCATION just one block to Margate, steps to Hannah G's, Water Dog, 7311, and 3 SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH & BOARDWALK!! Ride your bike on the beautiful Ventnor boardwalk right where it begins! This is the perfect place to call home at the shore...CALL TODAY!