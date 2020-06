Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy and clean rancher on a lovely, wide street only 3 blocks to Ventnor's beautiful beach and boardwalk. This home has a covered front porch, bright and cheery sunroom, formal dining room and one of the 3 bedrooms has a shower bath. There is a large rear yard for outdoor living and the use of one shed for bike and beach chair storage. Off-street parking for 2 cars.