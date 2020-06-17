All apartments in Toms River
Find more places like 604 Rio Grande Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toms River, NJ
/
604 Rio Grande Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:15 AM

604 Rio Grande Drive

604 Rio Grande Dr · (516) 428-7620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Toms River
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

604 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ 08755

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1973 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
new construction
Great oppomurity to rent this beasutiful town home, new construction ,Lots of living space and an abundance of natural light make the Beethoven a townhome that lives like a single family. On the main level, a huge Country Kitchen with an optional island provides plenty of room for cooking and entertaining, and is open to a large Living Room over an arched breakfast bar. Don't forget to add the optional Powder Room. The upstairs has lots of opportunities to customize so that you can create a home that fits your lifestyle. Upstairs you will find two or 3 bedrooms with a large hall bath, featuring an optional oversized tub and optional dual vanity. Or have separate hall, Close to all amenities such as schools hospitals , shopping area and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Rio Grande Drive have any available units?
604 Rio Grande Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 604 Rio Grande Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 Rio Grande Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Rio Grande Drive pet-friendly?
No, 604 Rio Grande Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toms River.
Does 604 Rio Grande Drive offer parking?
No, 604 Rio Grande Drive does not offer parking.
Does 604 Rio Grande Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Rio Grande Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Rio Grande Drive have a pool?
No, 604 Rio Grande Drive does not have a pool.
Does 604 Rio Grande Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 Rio Grande Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Rio Grande Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Rio Grande Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Rio Grande Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Rio Grande Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 604 Rio Grande Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr
Toms River, NJ 08753
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08753
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd
Toms River, NJ 08753
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave
Toms River, NJ 08753

Similar Pages

Toms River 1 BedroomsToms River 2 Bedrooms
Toms River Apartments with BalconyToms River Apartments with Parking
Toms River Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJ
South Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity