604 Rio Grande Drive

Great oppomurity to rent this beasutiful town home, new construction ,Lots of living space and an abundance of natural light make the Beethoven a townhome that lives like a single family. On the main level, a huge Country Kitchen with an optional island provides plenty of room for cooking and entertaining, and is open to a large Living Room over an arched breakfast bar. Don't forget to add the optional Powder Room. The upstairs has lots of opportunities to customize so that you can create a home that fits your lifestyle. Upstairs you will find two or 3 bedrooms with a large hall bath, featuring an optional oversized tub and optional dual vanity. Or have separate hall, Close to all amenities such as schools hospitals , shopping area and major highways.