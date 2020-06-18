All apartments in Toms River
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

24 Captains Drive

24 Captains Drive
Location

24 Captains Drive, Toms River, NJ 08753

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful 4000 sq.ft. home available for year round rental. 3 story. 1st floor family room, kitchen, laundry room, full bath. All with ceramic flooring. Sliders to paver patio and T dock. Easy access to your boat. Elevator for fast access to 2nd and 3rd floors. Hardwood floors on 2nd and 3rd floors. Main kitchen on 2nd floor. Decorative moulding thruout. Spiral staircase from 3rd floor to deck on roof. Awesome views. Credit report, references, NTN report. No smokers, no pets. Toms River Rental landlord registration #RR-20-170 in place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Captains Drive have any available units?
24 Captains Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Toms River, NJ.
What amenities does 24 Captains Drive have?
Some of 24 Captains Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Captains Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24 Captains Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Captains Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24 Captains Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toms River.
Does 24 Captains Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24 Captains Drive does offer parking.
Does 24 Captains Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Captains Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Captains Drive have a pool?
No, 24 Captains Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24 Captains Drive have accessible units?
No, 24 Captains Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Captains Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Captains Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Captains Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Captains Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
