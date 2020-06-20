1924 Fiddlers

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

QUALITY of LIFE! GET OUT of the CITY and COME TO BEAUTIFUL TOMS RIVER! LEASE this Gorgeous Spacious Brick Front Colonial; 4,000 sq.ft of living space. 9 ft ceilings throughout the house; 2 story Family Room and Foyer. Large Dining Room connects to Living Room. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter-top and NEW (1 yr.) Stainless Steel appliances leading to Sunny Breakfast Room off Kitchen; Sliding doors lead to Backyard with lots of extra space for all your entertaining needs. Cathedral ceilings in Master Bedroom and Bath. 5 bedrooms & Study. 4 zones baseboard heating. 4 Bedrooms upstairs with additional 5th bedroom on the 1st floor with full BATH! Large Paver Patio overlooking the private 1 ACRE YARD! Ready to move in!