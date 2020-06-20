All apartments in Toms River
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1924 Fiddlers

1924 Fiddlers Run · No Longer Available
Location

1924 Fiddlers Run, Toms River, NJ 08755

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
QUALITY of LIFE! GET OUT of the CITY and COME TO BEAUTIFUL TOMS RIVER! LEASE this Gorgeous Spacious Brick Front Colonial; 4,000 sq.ft of living space. 9 ft ceilings throughout the house; 2 story Family Room and Foyer. Large Dining Room connects to Living Room. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter-top and NEW (1 yr.) Stainless Steel appliances leading to Sunny Breakfast Room off Kitchen; Sliding doors lead to Backyard with lots of extra space for all your entertaining needs. Cathedral ceilings in Master Bedroom and Bath. 5 bedrooms & Study. 4 zones baseboard heating. 4 Bedrooms upstairs with additional 5th bedroom on the 1st floor with full BATH! Large Paver Patio overlooking the private 1 ACRE YARD! Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Fiddlers have any available units?
1924 Fiddlers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Toms River, NJ.
What amenities does 1924 Fiddlers have?
Some of 1924 Fiddlers's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Fiddlers currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Fiddlers isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Fiddlers pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Fiddlers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toms River.
Does 1924 Fiddlers offer parking?
Yes, 1924 Fiddlers does offer parking.
Does 1924 Fiddlers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Fiddlers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Fiddlers have a pool?
No, 1924 Fiddlers does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Fiddlers have accessible units?
No, 1924 Fiddlers does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Fiddlers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 Fiddlers has units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 Fiddlers have units with air conditioning?
No, 1924 Fiddlers does not have units with air conditioning.
