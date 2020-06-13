Apartment List
207 Apartments for rent in Tinton Falls, NJ with balcony

11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 Unit Available
22 Citation Court
22 Citation Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1624 sqft
The elegant ambiance of Society Hill can be yours! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is the largest model in the development. The 1st floor features a kitchen, living room with a fireplace, dining room, sunroom and powder room.

1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.

1 Unit Available
4 Knollwood Drive
4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1525 sqft
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School.

1 Unit Available
23 Beverly Court
23 Beverly Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
A beautifully renovated upper level, END UNIT, condo is available immediately at Winding Brook, just in time to enjoy the pool! But first, have your morning coffee on the balcony off the living room, thru the sliding doors.

1 Unit Available
47 Abbey Road
47 Abbey Road, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2900 sqft
Pristine End unit townhome.@ story foyer leads to living room with celestory windows.Formal dining roomwith extensive molding.Gourmet kitchenwith upscale appliances and granite counters.

1 Unit Available
13 Pointe Circle
13 South Pointe Circle, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great South Pointe location with easy access to route 18 and GSP. Meticulously maintained condo sports 2 generous bedrooms with large walk in closets in both bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
132 Peach Street
132 Peach Street, Tinton Falls, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
This 4 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
737 Timber Ridge Court
737 Timber Ridge Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1073 sqft
737 Timber Ridge Court is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment home featuring a spacious layout, ample storage space and a private balcony. Inside, you'll find a gourmet kitchen, spa-like bathrooms and luxurious finishes at every turn.

Red Bank
1 Unit Available
85 Catherine Street
85 Catherine Street, Red Bank, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 4 bedroom colonial, with 2 full baths. Large back yard and a deck.

1 Unit Available
207 Lakeside Avenue
207 Lakeside Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Rare opportunity to own over 1 acre of land on the Swimming River Reservoir with views hard to replicate. This property features both side and rear views and the opportunities are endless.

1 Unit Available
821 Timber Ridge Court
821 Timber Ridge Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,870
859 sqft
The Pointe at Neptune is perfectly situated minutes from some of the area's most beautiful beaches, recreation areas, shopping and dining destinations.

1 Unit Available
2 Patricia Drive
2 Patricia Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Adorable 3 bedroom ranch located on a large, corner property. Nice neighborhood, close to everything. Large bay window in LR. Good sized laundry room. Nice hardwood floors throughout. Large yard with 2 patio perfect for entertaining.

Eatontown
1 Unit Available
160 White Street
160 White Street, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage in Eatontown!! Well maintained End Unit with driveway and back deck. Consists of high ceilings , kitchen , big living room with new wood floors , large bedrooms , 2.

Red Bank
1 Unit Available
36 Grant Place
36 Grant Place, Little Silver, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1261 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL! Come see this charming home in an ideal location with a spacious yard. Newer Kitchen! Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath home w screened in back porch, hardwood floors and fireplace. Borders Red Hot Red Bank for great restaurants and shopping.

1 Unit Available
35 Maidenstone Drive
35 Maidenstone Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3000 sqft
''Crowd Pleaser'' is exactly what this home is about Family & Friends. Over 3,000 sq. ft. of living space, including 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, full basement with theater room and 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
567 W Front Street
567 West Front Street, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
COMMUTER'S DELIGHT, ONLY STEPS AWAY FROM RED HOT RED BANK!!! THIS LIGHT, BRIGHT, & TOTALLY RENOVATED 4-BEDROOM CAPE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT IS IN THE SOUGHT-AFTER RIVER PLAZA SECTION OF MIDDLETOWN.

Red Bank
1 Unit Available
15 Rector Place
15 Rector Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Waterfront! Not your ordinary apartment ! Unique; many architectural and design features ! Foyer, w/stained glass window and entry door; winding staircase to main level (9' ceilings) featuring a huge open space LR-DR area with glass door to an

Eatontown
1 Unit Available
50 Holly Drive
50 Holly Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Tinton Woods. Open floor plan-newer Kitchen with Corian Counters and Bosch appliances. Sliding door off living room leads to a paver patio and great yard.
Results within 5 miles of Tinton Falls
Spring Lake Heights
2 Units Available
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,721
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,249
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Spring Lake Heights
4 Units Available
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
851 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Arms, LLC in Spring Lake Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Red Bank
2 Units Available
Molly Pitcher Village Apts
183 Branch Ave, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Red Bank, New Jersey, Molly Pitcher Village Apartments is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and on-site parking.
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tinton Falls, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tinton Falls renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

