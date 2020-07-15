/
3 bedroom apartments
107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tenafly, NJ
1 Unit Available
Tenafly
288 COUNTY RD
288 County Road, Tenafly, NJ
Townhouse Treasure-Dazzling Newer Triplex Rental-5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths in sought after Tenafly location. Luxury, location & convenience come together in this generous 3000+-sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
639 W 252nd Street
639 West 252nd Street, Bronx, NY
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fabulous neighborhood with an easy commute anywhere in the Tri-state area by car or train/Metro North. Fully renovated colonial w/high-end finishes decked out with Pella Designer series custom windows and doors.
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
5998 Palisade Avenue
5998 Palisade Avenue, Bronx, NY
This Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home built circa 1938 is a unique North Riverdale Treasure. This four Bedroom, Two and a half Bath wood house is nestled on the east side of Palisade Avenue facing the Hudson River and Palisades of New Jersey.
21 Units Available
Coytesville
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,027
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1555 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
95 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,376
1276 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
55 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,596
1692 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
96 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1509 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Heights
4291 Napier Avenue
4291 Napier Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4291 Napier Avenue in Bronx. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
261 Palmer Road
261 Palmer Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1034 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment in Bryn Mawr Area - Property Id: 315595 Beautiful property located in Bryn Mawr Area. A block away from Saunders High School and Athletic field.
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
568 W 192nd St
568 West 192nd Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Comfortable 3 Bedroom in Fort George No Fee - Property Id: 309584 Comfortable 3 Bedroom in Fort George No Fee THE UNIT - WASHER/DRYER in unit Spacious and Sunny Layout Stainless Steel Appliances Gut Renovation Hardwood Floors THE BUILDING
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
2083 Amsterdam Ave
2083 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY
Huge 4 Bedroom in Washington Heights No Fee - Property Id: 309045 Huge 4 Bedroom in Washington Heights No Fee This oversized 4 bedroom is an incredible value! All four bedrooms are generously sized and have tons of closet space.
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
90 Saratoga Ave 8
90 Saratoga Ave, Yonkers, NY
HUGE 5 BEDROOM UNIT! - Property Id: 121156 HUGE, HUGE, HUGE apartment. Loads of natural light. 5 HUGE bedrooms. Plenty of closet space. Renovated. Boxed bedrooms. Full living room and full kitchen. Close to downtown Yonkers.
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
6036 Liebig Ave
6036 Liebig Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Big 3br With Extra Balcony. Beautiful Bay Windows & Stainless-Steel Appliances in Over-Sized Kitchen. Extra Parking Space Available if desired., Call Chris at (718) 682-4416 (RLNE5147713)
1 Unit Available
Wakefield
725 E 223rd Street
725 East 223rd Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom available now! This unit has large rooms, high ceilings and an updated bathroom. Landlord is Offering 1 free parking space for 6 months as an incentive! Tenant responsible for all utilities except water.
1 Unit Available
Palisades Park
411 E
411 E, Palisades Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base Why you need to choose this apt? 1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3.
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
1253 Saint Nicholas Avenue
1253 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet renovated 5 bedroom in Washington Heights in an elevator building! Stainless steel appliances and excellent sunlight in every room.
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
570 West 156th Street
570 West 156th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.
1 Unit Available
Kingsbridge
3817 Review Place
3817 Review Place, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1250 sqft
Heat, Hot Water, Gas & Electric included in this pet-friendly, spacious & bright apartment in a lovely, two-family house, located in the Kingsbridge/Riverdale section of the Bronx.
1 Unit Available
Williamsbridge
742 E 221st Street
742 East 221st Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2920 sqft
Newly Painted with New polished hardwood floors, Three bedrooms, One bathroom apartment. Available as of August 1, 2020. Lease is for 12 months and maybe renewable. Good credit a must and yearly income > $50.000.
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3243 Riverdale Avenue
3243 Riverdale Avenue, Bronx, NY
Just 10 minutes by car to Upper Manhattan...and 30 minutes by the Express bus, you will have a short commute to the city but feel like you're living in the suburbs.
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
446 W 259th Street
446 West 259th Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
950 sqft
Gorgeous, recently renovated, 2 1/2 bedroom or 1 office, in Riverdale, steps to main strip and shopping center.
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
82 Laurel Place
82 Laurel Place, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 3 BEDROOMS WITH FORMAL DINNING ROOM,HARDWOOD FLOORS. HEAT, HOT WATER, 2PARKING SPACES ARE INCLUDED. TENANTS CAN USE THE SIDE YARD ALSO THERE IS COIN LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT
1 Unit Available
Concourse
1341 Clay Avenue
1341 Clay Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Come see this beautifull renovated 3 bedroom apartment in the up and coming, Claremont section of the Bronx. Enjoy the granite countertops and stainless steal appliances in the eat in kitchen. This will not last, call today for your private tour!
