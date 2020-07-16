/
1 bedroom apartments
146 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tenafly, NJ
Tenafly
Stonegarth Apartments
30 Engle Street, Tenafly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,195
703 sqft
StoneGarth Apartments are located in the picturesque town of Tenafly, New Jersey offers spacious, upscale one and two bedroom apartments.
Riverdale
4455 Douglas Avenue
4455 Douglas Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
Bright and renovated one bedroom condo featuring a beautiful renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bath, new hardwood floors, large windows, and two wonderful walk-in closets and lovely scenic views.
17 East Ivy Lane - 1B
17 E Ivy Ln, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
700 sqft
Apartment Won't Last. Virtual tour available (copy and paste this link in your browser): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwYLeiVxM8c&feature=youtu.be Renovated 1 BR Apartment. Spacious Apartment. NEW Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood Floors.
9 Brownstone Way 324
9 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,124
810 sqft
The Brownstones at Englewood South - Property Id: 319115 *No Broker Fee *No Security deposit required. The Brownstones is a lively luxury community conveniently located right off the Route 4w exit.
Riverdale
699 W 239th Street
699 West 239th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
750 sqft
For Rent $1,700, 1 Bed, 1 Bath. No Pets. Approval Required. Part-time Doorman, Building Has Pool, Parking Is Available For An Additional $200 A Month.
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,594
848 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,275
815 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Harlem
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,017
Building has pristine lobby, bronze statues, and elegant decor. Units feature hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and tons of sunlight. Located just minutes from the one-train and the River Cliff.
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Clinton Arms
215 Clinton Place, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
564 sqft
Make Clinton Arms your home base for an easy commute to New York City via express buses or trains, both within walking distance from this Fairmount location. By car, Routes 4, 17, 95 and the Garden State Parkway are easily accessible.
Coytesville
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,918
848 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Downtown Englewood
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,356
841 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,280
855 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,145
905 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,945
737 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,135
702 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,781
871 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
East Hill
Englewood Village
240 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,735
734 sqft
Englewood Village combines Old World charm with modern function.
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Leonia
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
543 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,075
811 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
